"Kenlee Montgomery is an excellent student who makes teaching fun! She always has a smile on her face and has the ability to make people around her feel good. A wonderful leader in the classroom and the FFA, Kenlee is always willing to help direct the work of the organization and offers input on how to make things better. We appreciate Kenlee and look forward to her being able to spread some of her positive attitude in whatever field she decides to go into."
--Fredericktown High School FFA Sponsor Mike Graham
