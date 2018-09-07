Magnolia Hollow CA (1,740 acres) Ste. Gen county
Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area is in Ste. Genevieve County, 10 miles north of Ste. Genevieve along the Mississippi River.
This rugged 1,740-acre area is bordered by Establishment Creek and Schmidt's Island, along-side the Mississippi River. The area features steep bluffs and scenic river views. Eagles are commonly sighted along the river.
The forest at Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area is diverse, ranging from mixed hardwoods to cedar glades. Magnolia Hollow, itself, is a deep draw, containing a wide variety of trees, shrubs, herbs and wildflowers, including begonia orchids.
Wildlife management practices in forest include creating watering ponds, planting fields to serve as food sources for animals, and harvesting timber, which provides improved forage and cover for wildlife.
Management of Magnolia Hollow and Establishment Creek corridors is minimal and is designed to protect the steep and sensitive watersheds.
A disabled accessible viewing platform is available for observing the Mississippi River and Establishment Creek bottoms.
- Open the Upper Mississippi Basin site and check levels on the St. Louis gauge. At 35 feet water is on the White Sands Road. At 28 feet, water is up in Magnolia Hollow itself.
- GPS Coordiantes N38*02.365', W090*08.743'
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.