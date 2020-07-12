Key to camp for Blues: Stay out of virus trouble

What lies ahead for the St. Louis Blues, and every player in the NHL, is a two-prong situation over the next several weeks. Get ready for the restart of the season after four months off and for God’s sake stay out of trouble.
A team’s season could end with a few games of below-par hockey, and the whole league’s season could end if the coronavirus slips into one of the league’s bubbles and does its dirty work. There’s always the chance that it finds its own way in, but there’s also the chance it’s invited in by someone not following the NHL’s exceedingly scrupulous return-to-play protocol.
“I feel like if everyone does their part we’re going to be OK,” Blues forward Sammy Blais said last week in a Zoom interview done with the team. “Everyone wants to stay healthy and not get the virus, so we have to do our part and stay away from big crowds. When you go out, put a mask on and try to stay as safe as we can. That’s the only thing we can control now.”
The Blues got a first-hand lesson in that last week, when four players and one member of the coaching staff reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, possibly connected to a visit to a bar in Clayton. The period between now and July 26, when the team is expected to head to Edmonton for the resumption of the NHL season, figures to be the trickiest. Infection rates are low in Edmonton and Toronto, but before teams get there, each one has to hold training camp for two weeks in their hometown, and much of America right now is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19. Also, players are staying at their homes right now, and not quarantined or isolated from the rest of the world except by their own volition.
Players were told to self-isolate when the season was paused, and they will be in a controlled isolation at the end of the month. They just have to get there.
“We have a job to do,” Blais said. “We’re pro athletes. Our job is to stay healthy. We’re thinking about other people. To do my part, I have to stay healthy, stay away from people and not get sick.”
Of course, once play resumes, Blais will have a different assignment, which is usually to make the other team feel the pain. In the regular season, Blais averaged 18.5 hits per 60 minutes, the sixth-most in the league for players who appeared in 20 or more games. His 155 hits were the most on the Blues, even though he appeared in only 40 games after missing 28 games with a wrist injury.
Assuming, of course, that Blais is even in the lineup. Vladimir Tarasenko will be ready to go when play resumes, and somebody will have to come out of the lineup. Eleven spots in the forward group seem to be set; that will leave only one spot for Blais, Jordan Kyrou, Mackenzie MacEachern or whoever else may enter into the equation. That’s one of the issues that will be determined starting Monday, when training camp opens.
One thing Blais has proved this year is that he’s an NHL player. After bobbing up and down between the AHL and NHL in his first two seasons as a pro, he won’t have spent a day in the AHL this season. And he’s unlikely to going forward, having signed a new two-year contract during the pause.
“Keep being a physical presence on the ice,” he said of the key to his game. “Being good on both sides of the ice is big for me. Keep playing my style of game, I’ll be fine.”
Blais had a career-high six goals this season, and a high in assists with seven. His ice time jumped up as well, to 12:30. Assuming Alexander Steen moves to the fourth line in a reunion of his effective teaming with Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev, Blais would likely find a spot on the third line.
Blais started the NHL’s pause staying in St. Louis, but when it became apparent that the return to play wasn’t coming any time soon, he returned to his home in Montreal. That worked out well because he was able to skate and work out more easily up there.
“I was skating back home in Montreal,” he said. “My gym opened back up in Montreal a month ago. I was working out there. I came here and kept building on what I was doing back home.”
Blais made the 16-hour drive back, in a caravan with teammate and roommate Vince Dunn, who was at his home in Toronto.
“It’s nice to be back at the rink and see the boys after a long period of time,” he said. “Just being back around everyone feels good. I’m happy to be back here in St. Louis.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.