Key to camp for Blues: Stay out of virus trouble

What lies ahead for the St. Louis Blues, and every player in the NHL, is a two-prong situation over the next several weeks. Get ready for the restart of the season after four months off and for God’s sake stay out of trouble.

A team’s season could end with a few games of below-par hockey, and the whole league’s season could end if the coronavirus slips into one of the league’s bubbles and does its dirty work. There’s always the chance that it finds its own way in, but there’s also the chance it’s invited in by someone not following the NHL’s exceedingly scrupulous return-to-play protocol.

“I feel like if everyone does their part we’re going to be OK,” Blues forward Sammy Blais said last week in a Zoom interview done with the team. “Everyone wants to stay healthy and not get the virus, so we have to do our part and stay away from big crowds. When you go out, put a mask on and try to stay as safe as we can. That’s the only thing we can control now.”