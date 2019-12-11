Kids Corner Preschool
Nursery-Mrs. Jes
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year am really excited to celebrate my first Christmas! This year I am asking for toys, ones that light up and are very colorful! I would also like 2 new binky, those are my fav! I'll be leaving you cookies and milk! See you soon!
Love, Jax Aldridge
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Hopefully well! I can't wait to see you! This is going to be my first Christmas and I'm so excited! What I'm asking for is a new pair of boots, and a push toy, one that will help me learn to walk! See you soon!
Love, Riggs Johnson
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been a really good girl this year! What I want is new glittery boots, cause I'll be walking soon, toys! and I would really like a big ball to play with. I'll leave you cookies and milk and I'll also leave a special treat for the reindeer.
Love, Adaline Schmitt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like some new boots so I can match my brother, a new baby doll, and some books for my mommy and daddy to read. I am so excited for my first Christmas. See you soon!
Love, Laynee Francis
T-1 Class-Ms. Miranda
Dear Santa,
I would like a play work bench with tools, a new toy tractor, toy car, and some blocks. I've been very good and can't wait for Christmas.
Love, Asher England
Dear Santa,
I would like some new toy trucks, train set, some blocks, and a big bouncy ball. My brothers and I will be leaving you a treat.
Love, Obi Peo
Dear Santa.
I would like giant toy blocks, a push popper toy, a toy piano, and a toy vacum sweeper. I will leave you some cookies. I love you Santa!
Love, Gracelyn Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like a push toy, some blocks, a push popper toy, and a ply xlophone. I will try to stay awake so I can see you.
Love, Kinleigh Stumbaugh
Dear Santa,
I would like a new baby doll, blocks, a stuffed unicorn, and a new blanket. Can you bring my sister a present to? Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Alice Umfleet
T-2 Class-Ms. Katrina and Ms. Taylor
Dear Santa,
I've been such a good girl this year! I would really like some Morgan Wallen concert tickets but I know I'm still a little young. But I do love books so could you please bring me some. Also, a comfy chair to sit and read in. One last thing if you could bring me some musical instruments. Thank you so much Santa. P.S. I'll try to have my mom bake you cookies if not we will buy some.
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
I've been trying so hard to be a good boy this year! I would really like if you would bring me a fourwheeler. I love riding Daddy's! Also I would like tools because I love to fix things and one last thing I really love trucks and cars too. Thank you so much Santa! PS tell my dad your coming so he don't accidentally shoot your reindeer.
Love, Leeland
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby shark nightgown, a tent to play in, crayons, coloring book, and markers, lots of candy, a baby doll, and clothes. I will leave you cookies and the reindeer some carrots.
Love, Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I would like new bows, a baby, shoes, a rocking chair, a popper, books, a chair, and piano. I've been as good as I can be. I'm going to leave you some fudge and cereal for the reindeer. Stay warm Santa.
Love, Skylynn
Dear Santa,
I have been such a good girl this year! I would really like if you would bring me some new dresses and hairbows they are my fav. Also could you please bring me some baby shark toys because I sure do love baby shark. Thank you Santa!
Love, Melia
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good girl this year! I would love if you would bring me some baby dolls. I just love them. Also, I would really like some new animals for our little farm. One more thing I would really like a volkswagen just like my mommy's thank you Santa!
Love, Heidi
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good girl this year! Could you please bring me blocks. I also really like a little rocking chair just my size. One last thing could you please bring me a small trampoline. Thank you Santa I can't wait to catch a glimpse of you Christmas Eve.
Love, Jaden
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year! I would really like for you to bring me a toy horse to ride on. I would also Love you to bring me a wagon. Also, if you could bring me a kitchen set I would be one happy little boy. Love you Santa!
Love, Arley
Twos Class-Ms. Hope-ee
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would love for you to bring presents for me and my brothers and mommy. I would love to get a bike, a barbie with a horse, dress up clothes, a horse I can ride on, and a fishing game. Can you please bring the rest of the family gifts also? I love you and your reindeer. I will leave candy for you and the reindeer.
Love, Gabi England
Dear Santa,
I've tried real hard to be good but sometimes its hard. I would really like to have some presents from you on Christmas Morning. I like barbies, a picnic basket with food, play dishes and food, a unicorn, and a boxy girl doll. You can bring my brothers some presents also if they are good. I will leave you candy corn and the reindeer cake.
Love, Sophia Schmidt
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and so has my sister. Is it cold at the North Pole? If you can bring me some presents I would like 4x4 hot wheel trucks, a nerf gun, paw patrol toys, dinosaurs and a five little fish game. I will leave you green beans to eat and the reindeer some dog food.
Love, Faux Brewington
Dear Santa,
How are you? I do my best to be good all the time! For Christmas I would like big dump trucks and tractors, a fire engine, a big dinosaur, some candy and some books. I will leave you some jelly and the reindeer can have some carrots. I love you Santa!
Love, Reece White
Dear Santa,
I am very good. Are you good? For Christmas this year if you could bring me a truck I can ride on, big trucks that make sounds, a tractor, thomas the train toys, and con you bring my brother and sister a present to please. I'm going to leave you chips to eat and some cucumbers for the reigndeer.
Love, Nolan Jones
Dear Santa,
My brother and I can't wait for you to come to our house! Can you bring me some dinosaurs that roar, cars and trucks, paw patrol toys, a truck I can drive, and a play tent. I'm leaving crackers for you and tomatoes for your reigndeer. Please hurry Santa!
Love, Elliot Francis
Dear Santa,
I've been a pretty good boy if you ask me, my brother has to. When you come to our house could I please get a hotwheels track set, a car I can ride on, a 4wheeler, some walkie talkies, and spiderman toys. You can bring my brother a present if you want to. I hope you like sandwiches because I'm leaving some for you and the reindeer.
Love, Ryder
Preschool Class-Mrs. Jackie and Miss Ahesha
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I really want a golden lego set and a tiny green bike. Justice would like a new baseball glove. Bentlee really wants a dinosaur fingerling. Mommy would like some make-up. Daddy needs a Santa to go night nigh with. I will leave you some cookies and milk and my broken bike.
Love, Landry Clauser, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I would like the unicorn box with all the pretty stuff in it. I want a panda too. And I also want a turkey bottle. Daddy would like some stuff for my cat. Mommy wants stuff for Bo and Roxy. My brother likes remote control trucks .We will leave you some cookies and a Santa Claus cake. I'm so excited!!
Love, Ivy Scot, 5
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to good. I would like a batman car. I want a drum set. I want a new scary Halloween book for Christmas. I would like some playdough with toys. I would like lots of nutcrackers in different sizes. I want my sissy Laynee a horse that can sing. My Daddy needs some new books because his STINKS. My Mommy would like some stuffed cats. My grandmas would like a treasure map. I will leave you some Santa cookies and orange juice. I will leave you reindeer some bones.
Love, Noah Francs, 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good boy. I would really like a yellow excavator. I also would like a toy Thomas. I want a police tow truck. I want a fire engine. I would like my Daddy to have a tow truck. My Mommy would like a race car. Oliver would like a tow truck. Aidan would like a Lego set. My baby Obi would like some trucks. I will leave you some hot dog with ranch. I will leave the reindeer some of Minnie's dog food.
Love, August Peo, 3
Dear Santa,
I have been a lot of good. I would like monkeys, dinosaurs, books, building blocks and a music player for Christmas. Also a lot of paper for me to paint. Bring barbies for Heidi and cars for daddy. Mommy needs paper and paint. I will leave you cookies and carrots for your reindeer. Thanks!
Love, Levi Allen, 4
Dear Santa,
I've been really good at home. Please bring me Peter Rabbit. Also I want dinosaurs, gecko, barbies, and songs. Please bring sissy a barbie. Mommy needs a dinosaur. I will leave carrots for your reindeer and soup fro Santa to keep you war. HO HO HO!
Love, Alayna Stuffelbean, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want LOL dolls, barbies and a barbie house. I also want baby dolls and a unicorn and a purse. Also a mermaid. I want to give grandma a new purse. Sissy wants headphones. We will leave you milk and cookies. Also, im shy. Be safe and thank you for the presents.
Love, Macy Burton, 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would really like a singing Elsa. I want a barbie dream house. I love anything Else. I really want some fingernail polish. I want a diamond Christmas tree. Anna would love the barbie dream house too. Nylah wants a singing barbie dream house. My Daddy wants a singing barbie dream house. Mommy wants a singing barbie dream house. I will leave you lots of food and drinks. I will leave the reindeer lots of carrots.
Love, Ryleigh Simmons, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy most of the time. I would like a remote control spider. I want a zombie driving a truck. I want a cat car off PJ mask. I would the car that tires light up. Ivy really wants a barbie that lights of and moves. Mommy needs a new telephone, hers is kinda broken. Daddy loves monster trucks with remote control. I will leave you some chicken and broccoli and some deer meat and pig meat. I will pick some wees for your reindeer.
Love, Layne Scott, 5
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good boy. I really want some dinosaurs. I want a toy snake. I want a lizard. I really would like some cars. Elliott wants some cowboy boots like me. Mommy wants a Buzz lightyear. Daddy wants a cowboy. I will leave you some Seaweed and red Kool-aid. I will leave your reindeers some candy bars.
Love, Cooper Francis, 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good girl. I would like a toy airplane. I want presents with rainbows. I want a elephant toy. My sisters would like a barbie dream house and finger nail polish. Mommy wants a rainbow and Daddy wants a black present. I will leave you rainbow sandwich. I will leave your reindeer some apples.
Love, Anna Simmons, 3
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I really want some new cars. My Mommy wants a new van. Daddy needs a big airplane so he can go on it. I love trains. Please bring Claire, Mason and my baby something. I will leave you some dinner and pumpkin pie. I will leave your reindeer some corn.
Love, Sawyer Forister, 3
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would really like a rainbow blaster gun that spray water. I want a different toy blaster gun that shoots bullets. My dad needs a blaster gun. My Mary needs a big prize egg. My brother Skyler wants a rainbow blaster gun too. I will leave you some cookies and milk. P.S. I really want a farmer thing with a lot of horses.
Love, Benjamin Russell, 5
