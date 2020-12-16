Kids Corner Preschool
Nursery-Mrs. Dawn's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good the past 8 months. I'd say I'm off to a good start since this is my very first Christmas! I really would like a new toy that has lights and sounds because they are my favorite. I will leave you some cheese and crackers because I'm sure you get tired of all the cookies. I will leave big red apples for Rudolph and his friends!
Love, Conner
Dear Santa,
My mommy and daddy say I have been so good this year. I would really like new farm toys and since I have the best big brother EVER, Bowen would like to have a new toy excavator this year. If you could also remember my mom and dad since they are so good to everyone that would be great. We will leave you and your reindeer special treats!
Love, Brycen
Dear Santa,
I've been such a good girl these past few months... I'd say I'm off to a good start since this is my first Christmas. I'd really like some new toys and something for my brother Arley because he is a good boy too. I will leave you some milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
My mommy and daddy says I've been a good boy (especially when I sleep at night). I would really like some new rattles and new baby toys. My brother Arturo is such a good brother and a good boy so could you please bring him a gift. My mommy will make you a special treat and maybe some carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Carlos
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy my whole life! I really love music so if you could bring me some toys that sing songs I would be SO happy! I will leave you some special cookies and maybe some magic reindeer food for Rudloph and the rest of the team.
Love, Castin
T-2 Ms. Melissa's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I would like to have a doll that I can dress up.
Love, Gracelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I would like a tractor with farm animals and a truck.
Love, Riggs
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I would like a truck that lights up and makes noise.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year I would like a baby doll with blankets to cover it up when it gets cold.
Love, Laynee
Ms. Hope-ee Two's Class
Dear Santa,
How have the reindeer been? Is it cold there? Can you bring some snow? I've been pretty good! I got a baby sister now and shes been trying to be good too. Can I have some big trucks that make sounds, and dinosaur that roar, some super heros, and maybe a firetruck I can drive. You can bring my sister presents too. Mommy and Daddy like surprises also. We will leave you chocolate milk and cookies.
Love, Arley B.
Dear Santa,
I'm ready for Christmas, and I'm ready to see you. I've been really good. I tried real hard this year! If I made the list can I have a nerf gun, a fishing game, a great big dinosaur, trucks and cars, playdoh and a race car track. I will leave tea and cereal for you and cookies for the reindeer.
Love, Lynden H.
Dear Santa,
I hope you come to my house first this year. I want to see you before I fall asleep. Mom says I've been a pretty good boy. I want some cars and a truck with a trailer, Big Leggos, a ramp for my cars, a pirate ship, a bounce house, a car I can drive, and a dinosaur that bites. Hurry santa I miss you. You can bring my brother a present if you want to. My mom and dad have been good too.
Love, Wyatt H.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Have you been good? My brothers and I try but you know how a group of boys are...haha...right Santa? So for Christmas I would like some really big trucks that make sounds, paw patrol toys, a nerf gun, a car or truck that only I can drive, hotwheels, books, and some PJ mask toys. We will leave you snacks.
Love, Obi P.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a reindeer? That would be so cool. I have worked really hard on being good this year. I hope I made the nice list. For Christmas I would like some dress up clothes, play makeup, babies that cry, barbies, a microphone so I can sing, and a playhouse. I will leave you a salad and milk. I love you Santa.
Love, Skylynn C.
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I love being silly. I've been really good. For Christmas can I have a baby that has her own bed and stroller and really cries, dress up dresses and heals, dress up jewelry and makeup, Barbies, play food, karaoke machine so I can sing for my family, and a carriage I can drive. You can bring my sister and brothers and mom and dad presents if you want to, they would probly like that alot.
Love, Ensley O.
Dear Santa,
Christmas is coming soon. I have worked all year to get on the nice list, so heres hoping I made it. I would like a Mermaid doll, a ball pit, a bath baby, a horse I can ride, a bike, a baby shark, and a bunch of dress up clothes to play dress up in. Bring lots of presents for the rest of my family. We will leave you chocolate.
Love, Emory O.
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl. I hope I get to see you before Christmas! If you could, I would love some really pretty dresses with fancy bows to match, a baby that cries and really drinks a bottle, dress up play clothes, color books and colors, play high heels, lots of toys, a carriage I can drive because I am a princess, Barbies, puzzles, books and lots of new shoes. Bring presents for my brother also please, I don't want him to get mad hee hee, and please bring mommy and daddy something nice also. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Leighton D.
Dear Santa,
I try real hard to be good but I'm just real busy all the time, I got things to do. I could really use some new trucks and cars that make cool sounds, Paw Patrol characters because I love me some puppies! I would also like some big dinosaurs that roar. I like the big fire truck that I can drive it's awesome, some walkie talkies so dad and I can talk back and forth, a Spiderman, and a nerf gun. If you bring my sister, mom and dad presents that will make them happy also. Love you Santa. We will leave milk and cookies.
Love, Leeland D.
Kim and Jackie's Preschool Class
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good boy this year. I would love any Spider Man toys. I would like some dinos. I like Spider Man walkie talkies. I would like a Spider Man motorcycle. I want some Paw Patrols. My Cooper wants some Pokemons. My Mommy needs a motorcycle. I will leave you some Paw Patrol snacks. I leave your some carrots. Love, Elliot Francis, Age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I really would like a four wheeler. I want a phone like my moms. I want some spiderman walkie talkies. I want a race track and big red dune buggy. My Jessa would like a princess barbie and a horse. My mommy would like girl stuff not boy stuff. My daddy would like a motorcycle. I will leave you some tacos and soda. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Abel Foster, Age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I really want some Thomas the Train toys. I want a Percy Train and Diesel 10 trains. I want a peanut butter sandwich. I would like some more Jeep Wrangler and Rubicon. My mommy would love a Jeep Rubicon. My daddy wants a Jeep Grand Cherokee because his is really dirty. I will leave you some peanut butter. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Reece White, Age 3
Dear Santa,
I tried really hard to be a good boy this year. I want some guns. I want a new cup. I want a door cover like the one daycare. I want some crayons at my house. I want a toy fire house and a fire truck. My dad wants a new hat and my mom wants new shoes. My Justice and Bentlee can write their own letters. I will leave you some peaches I have lots of peaches. I will leave the reindeer some carrots.
Love, Landry Clauser, Age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a golden presents. I like crystals and stickers. I would love to have a sled. I want some ballerina shoes and shirt. My Lilly would love some slime and a new phone. My mommy would really like the moon and stars, she would also love a new car. I will leave you some cookies. I will leave some flowers for the reindeer.
Love, Brylee Callahan, Age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I want a Thomas the Train. I would love the Thomas Super Station. I want a police station. I will leave you some cookies. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Nolan Jones, Age 3
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy this year. I would like a monkey. I really want some dinos. I also want some Pokemon. I want a blue monster also. Elliot would love anything Spider Man. My mommy really would like a new necklace. I would like for Landry Scott to have a new bed. I will leave your reindeer some candy.
Love, Cooper Francis, Age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I want a flying fairy. I would like a baby doll that talks. I want a picture of fairies. I also really want a mermaid tail. Nylah really would like a dress. Anna really wants a baby doll. Mommy would like a dress. Daddy really really wants a new shooter gun. I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Ryleigh Simmons, Age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a baby doll. I need a stroller for my baby. My mommy wants horses. I will leave some cookies.
Love, Charlee Watson, Age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been really good. I want a Santa toy. I want a new baby doll. I want a new Princess dress. My JoJo wants a new bike. My mommy wants a hug. I will leave you some cookies. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Alice Umfleet, Age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I really want a L.O.L doll surprise. I want some new baby dolls. My Abel really wants a new big fire truck. My mommy wants presents. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I will your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Jessa Foster, Age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want 2 bikes, 1 for momma's house and 1 for dad's house. I really want a car I can drive with pedals. I want my Bubby to have a pedal car also. My momma wants a new mask. My daddy another puppy. I will leave you some cookies and orange juice with a straw. I will leave your reindeer some carrots. P.S. I really want a new puppy for momma's house.
Love, Ryder Duncan, Age 3
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be good. I would really like some princesses. I want a princess dress for me to wear. I really want a barbie with a mermaid dress. I want a Santa toy and a reindeer toy. Nylah wants a scientist kit for Christmas. Ryliegh wants a princess dress like mine. My mommy wants new glasses. My daddy wants a prince shirt. I will leave your some cookies and milk. I will leave your reindeer some chicken.
Love, Anna Simmons, Age 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good boy this year. I really want a really big fire truck. I would also like a monster truck. I would like a police car also. My 3 brothers really like monster trucks too. My mommy would like some princesses. My daddy really wants a really big monster truck and a tractor. I'm really excited about getting anew baby sister named Zoey but she won't be here until after Christmas. I will leave you some orange juice and cookies. I will leave your reindeer some chicken.
Love, August Peo, Age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I really would like a toy unicorn. I want 2 horses. Samson wants a Dino truck. Connor wants a new gun. I will leave you some cookies. I will leave your reindeer some cookies too.
Love, Sophia Schmidt, Age 3
