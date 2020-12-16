Kids Corner Preschool

Nursery-Mrs. Dawn's Class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good the past 8 months. I'd say I'm off to a good start since this is my very first Christmas! I really would like a new toy that has lights and sounds because they are my favorite. I will leave you some cheese and crackers because I'm sure you get tired of all the cookies. I will leave big red apples for Rudolph and his friends!

Love, Conner

Dear Santa,

My mommy and daddy say I have been so good this year. I would really like new farm toys and since I have the best big brother EVER, Bowen would like to have a new toy excavator this year. If you could also remember my mom and dad since they are so good to everyone that would be great. We will leave you and your reindeer special treats!

Love, Brycen

Dear Santa,