Dear Santa,
This year I would like the little baby jack jack doll to play with. I would also like the fancy nancy ukelele.
Love, Peyton W.
Dear Santa,
Minnie Mouse is my favorite and I would like a minnie mouse chair to sit in and sing on the minnie mouse microphone.
Love, Anna S.
Dear Santa,
Lightning McQueen is my favorite character. I'd like to ask for the cars race mat so I can race my toy cars and be fast like lightning.
Love, August P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a big-girl helper in my classroom and would like to ask for an ice cream playdoh set.
Love, Ameliyah West
Dear Santa,
Shopping is one of my favorite things to do so I would like the minnie mouse shopping cart.
Love, Jessa F.
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask for more calico critters to play tea party with and a house to put them to bed in.
Love, Ronni J.
Dear Santa,
Paw patrol is my favorite show and I would really like to ask for the paw patrol fire truck ride on.
Love, Sawyer C.
Dear Santa,
I am about to turn three and will be in the big boy class with my brother. I want a big boy bike to ride just like him.
Love, Samson S.
Dear Santa,
I really like to play the guitar and paint in my class so I would like to ask for a guitar to play music at home and paint to make pretty pictures.
Love, Hannah K.
Dear Santa,
I like to play with baby dolls and change their diapers. I would like to ask you for a baby doll that comes with diapers and a pair of shoes.
Love, Paislee S.
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. I am getting very close to walking so for Christmas could you please bring me a walking toy. I also really love it when my mom reads to me so a couple new books about colors and shapes would be awesome. My sister Jessa would really like some new barbies if you happen to have any extra room in that sleigh.
Love, Abel Foster
Dear Santa,
How are things going at the North Pole? I think that I have been pretty good this year. My brother Cooper is my bestest friend. He plays with me all the time. We play dinosaurs so I really would like a new T-Rex. i am also thinking I might start a band one day so maybe a drum set or guitar please. I will try to save you a couple cookies and a glass of milk. See you soon.
Love, Elliot Francis
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl, I promise. I have a couple different things that I would like to ask for this year. I would like a new baby doll, new shoes and a barbie. I have a new baby brother and 3 big brothers so if you have any extra room on that sleigh could you please bring them a present to? Thank you so much Santa.
Love, Gabriella England
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like a big tonka truck, like the one I play with at daycare. Also if it's not too much to ask I would enjoy building blocks and a rocking horse. i can't wait for you to visit me. I'll remind mom to leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Finnley Birkenmeier
Dear Santa,
I am going to be such a big girl. Pretty soon I'm going to be walking. I would really like a t-ball set to start practicing softball with my aunt Taylor. I would also like some musical toys and a new baby doll. Thank you Santa.
Love, Aubrie Hawkins
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like snow. So that my brothers and I can build a snowman. I would also like a jumper and some musical toys. I'll help mom put out cookies and milk. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Weston Wendt
Dear Santa,
How's Mrs Claus? I hope things have been going good at the North Pole. I've been so good this year. I would really like if you would bring me some toys that I can ride on. Could you also bring me a slide I really like those. If you have room on your sled I would also really like some kid music I love to dance. I'll be watching for rudolph's nose shining.
Love, Nolan Jones
Dear Santa,
Hi. Mommy says I've been a really good boy this year. Since I've been so good I would really like a ninja turtles kitchen set. I also would like some legos I love building big towers. Lastly I would like anything spongebob he is my favorite. Say hi to the reindeer for me.
Love, Faux Brewington
Dear Santa,
I'm really excited for Christmas this year, I know you and elves have been working very hard. I would really like if you would bring me a few things: 1. I would really trucks that make noises. 2. A child size trampoline, I really like seeing how high I can jump. 3. Lastly I would like a rug that has roads on it so I can drive my trucks on it. Hope to catch a peek of you Christmas eve.
Love, Ryder Christie
Dear Santa,
Hi, how is the North Pole? I have been working very hard on being a good boy this year. I know you have been watching. I would like a cozy coupe car, toy trucks, and puppets. My mommy and daddy will leave you a special surprise too.
Love, Miller Redmond
Dear Santa,
I have been the most behaved little girl this year. My Christmas wishlist is pretty long this year but I was able to narrow it down. I would like a baby doll, a doll house and a tea set. I will help my nana make you some cookies for when you get to my house. I know you love them.
Love, Sophia Schmidt
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I just want to ask you for a couple toys I would enjoy. I have been watching my big brother play soccer and I would love to have my own soccer ball to play with, also musical instruments are my favorite so if I could have some of those I will leave some food for your reindeer, I know they work hard.
Love, Blake Hankins
Ms. Jesyka/Ms. Zoe Nursery
Dear Santa,
I have been a super good girl this year. I can't wait to see all the fun I have on my first Christmas. The things I would really like are some really big and pretty hairbows, a doll, and I would also like a jumper. Those things are pretty fun. I will have my mommy make you some yummy cookies so I can leave them out for you. Safe travels.
Love, Leighton Davis
Dear Santa,
Hi. How is the north pole? I bet you all are super busy right now. I just wanted to send you a note, saying how good I've been this year and to tell you a couple things I would like for Christmas. 1. Camoflauge boots, so I can hunt with daddy. 2. Teething toys, them bad boys will be here soon. 3. Lights and sound mat, those are my fav. Hope to see you soon. Be careful.
Love, Leeland Davis
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. How are things going for you? Hopefully great. For Christmas I am wanting my very own personalized bible so mommy and daddy can read to me. I would also like some Star Wars themed decor for my room. Can't wait to hear from you.
Love, Arley Bellew
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a Finding Nemo jumper, teething toys, and a pair of chucks. Also if you could bring my three brothers some toys too that would be great. I will leave you cookies and milk. See you soon.
Love, Obi Peo
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I think I would really enjoy a jumper, some teething toys and maybe a new doll for me to play with. I am also wanting a new pair of shoes. Can't wait to open all my gifts and play with the paper. See you soon. Merry Christmas.
Love, Caroline Hankins
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I have been a really good girl this year, so for Christmas I am asking for veggietales on DVD, super cute sparkly snow boots, and I would also like a push toy. I will be walking before we know it. If you could, would you bring my sister a jojo siwa doll? I think she'd really like it. Ready for Christmas morning.
Love, Joey Ball
Dear Santa,
I can't believe this is going to be my first Christmas. I am so excited. On my list this year I would like a playmat that has the piano for me to kick, some headbands with pretty bows on them, and some bigger toys for me to push around on the floor. Hope you are doing good and I can't wait to see you.
Love, Alice Umfleet
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. For Christmas this year I would like a new bouncy seat that lights up and has lots of toys for me to look at, a new outfit, and some teething toys. And don't forget to bring my mommy, sister and brothers a nice little gift. We all can't wait to see you. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Asher England
Dear Santa,
This year I have been a super good girl. For Christmas I would like some teether toys for me to chew on, a personalized Bible for mommy and daddy to read to me, and I would really like some new hairbows. Also my brother Faux would enjoy some building blocks. We will be leaving you cookies and milk, see you soon.
Love, Jaden Brewington
Ms Jackie MPP
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good girl this year. I want some toys. I want some more T-Rex toys. I want a triceratops for my room I want two wagons one for me and one for my brother Racan. I really want some barbies. I would like a baby doll. Please bring Mommy and Daddy something. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I will leave the reindeer come carrots.
Love, Sekih, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good boy this year. I would like a giant birthday cake. I want a big giant robot. I want a playgroung with a slippery slide. I want a toy skillet. I want my mommy and me to have some flowers. I want my sissy Ivy some sparkly shoes. I want my daddy to have a new coffee cup. I will leave you some cookies.
Love, Layne, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I want some pink sparkly shoes. I want some purple sparkly shoes. I want some some sparkly blue shoes. I really want a sparkly dress to go with my shoes. I would like some barbies. I want my bubby Layne to get some big toys. I want a big sparkly teddy bear. My mommy would like some candles. Bring my daddy a nice present too. I will leave you a big brown and white teddy. I will leave the reindeer a squeaky toy.
Love, Ivy, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy, I can't remember being bad. I would like an army of skeletons that are a toy. I want some army men. I would like to have some more toy sharks. My mommy would like a couple of real flowers to smell. My daddy would like a new watch to go with all of his watches. I will leave you one of my toys I don't need.
Love, Sylas, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good boy. I want 4 headed sharks with bad guys. I want a truck with bad guys in the back. I want a batman house. I also want a some slime. My mom would really like a new phone, because my brother cracked hers. My dad needs a suit for deer hunting. Eli really want a toy gun. My sister really needs a charger. I will leave you a barbie house. I will the reindeer an x box to play with.
Love, Evan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I want a barbie dream camper and a castle. I want a doggy game. I want something that you collect something. My mommy needs a new hair brusher. I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Rilee, age 4
Dear Santa,
I try really hard to be a good girl. I would like a toy kitchen with a phone. I want a rainbow shirts, rainbows are my favorite. I want a bell for my dog JuneBug. I want a toy Santa for my brother Connor. I want my mom to have some new barbies. I would like my dad to have a tye-dye shirt and me a ty-dye shirt to match. I will leave you some milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Ann, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I want a monster truck with big tires. I want a remote control car. I want a really rad robot. I would like some paw patrol toys. I want some playdough toys. I want some incredible toys and jurassic world legos. My mommy wants a girl lego house. My daddy and I would like big remote control. I will leave you some cookies. I will leave your reindeer a snow man.
Love, Arturo, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I would like a new ruby toy from sing. I want to get a real live whistle for my daddy and me. I love playdough. I would like some new playdough. I need a heart cookie cutter because my mom don't have one. I would like some dice. My mom would like some new cheetah toys. My sister Anna really wants a camel book. I want my daddy to have a small toy knife. I want my sister Ryleigh to have a barbie house that we can play with together. I will leave you a transformer. I will leave your reindeer a toy bear.
Love, Nylah, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be a good girl. I would like some barbie dolls, a baby doll, and a toy barbie house for my barbies. I want a toy puppy with a leash. I would really markers so I can color. I want some barbie clothes. I will leave you some cookies and kool-aid. I will leave the reindeer some graham crackers.
Love, Charli, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be good. I would really like a shooting gun with regular bullets. I really like bulldozers if you can find one. i will leave you a huge monster truck.
Love, Elijah, age 4
Ms. Hope/Ms. Ahesha Preschool Class
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you? I've been really good. I would love a big barn with lots of animals, some Paw Patrol super heros, a barbie with a horse, a vampirina playhouse and a boxy girl doll and some spirit horses. I will leave you cookies and milk and your deer some carrots. Be careful.
Love, Alice Kemp
Dear Santa,
I think I've been a pretty good girl this year. I would love some pj mask toys, a firetruck, a baby stroller, a really big barbie house, some playdough, and lots of dolls and barbies. I am going to leave chicken nuggets and juice for you and carrots for the reindeer. Fly careful.
Love, Ryleigh Simmons
Dear Santa,
I try realy hard to be as good as I can be. If you think I've been good could I get a Princess vanity, paw patrol toys, barbies, an LOL surprise, a nerf gun, a matching game, and baby dolls. I hope you like yogurt, and I'm leaving cereal for the deer. Merry Christmas.
Love, Macey Burton
Dear Santa,
Santa... I've been bad, and I've been good. For Christmas could I get a barbie house, a bunch of barbies, some new baby dolls, a play kitchen, a bouncy house, and dress up clothes. I'm going to leave you a popsicle, and cereal for your deer. I love you Santa.
Love, Aspen Franks
Dear Santa,
I've tried real hard to be very good, sometimes its very hard. If I could please get a pop the pig game, playdoh, a wwe superstar ring, incredibles 2 figures, a walkie talkie, a scooter, and a motorcycle. I will leave you chicken and chocolate milk and some chicken for the reindeer. I love you.
Love, Landry Clauser
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good at the north pole? I'm trying very hard to be good. For Christmas I would like barbies and a barbie house, vampirina toys, a disney princess vanity, a my life doll and a microphone. I love you Santa. I will leave you pizza and tea, and the reindeers a banana.
Love, Alayna Stufflebean
Dear Santa,
I have been good Santa. I will leave you hot dogs to eat when you bring me presents. Can I have paw patrol toys, a dinosaur fingerling, incredibles 2 toys, a big nerf gun, and a car I can drive. I will leave cereal outside for the deer.
Love, Liam Myers
Dear Santa,
I love you. I've been a very good boy. This Christmas can I get some cool cars, paw patrol toys, a horse, a dinosaur, pj mask toys, a baby shark, and presents for mom and dad. They've been good too. There will be chips and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Fly safe.
Love, Bowen Kinneman
Dear Santa,
Can your reindeer really fly? I've been working on being good, but it's tough. Did you know I'm getting a sister? For Christmas I would like a new 4 wheer, a car I can drive, pj mask toys, an rc car, jurassic world dinosaurs, and a grumblies. There will be jello to eat and milk. Oh and can you bring mom, dad and my sister presents to? I'll be waiting.
Love, Noah Francis
Dear Santa,
Do you like dinosaurs? They are my favorite. For Christmas I would like lots of dinosaurs to play with, a big truck I can drive, spiderman, a dinosaur fingerling and lots of hot wheels. I will make you cookies. Can you bring presents for everyone? I love you. See you soon.
Love, Cooper Francis
Dear Santa,
I've been good. My sister has been ok. I want a few things this Christmas if thats ok. The jurrasic world toys are really cool, and a big remote control truck would be fun. I seen the air hogs and that would be alot of fun. Can you bring my brothers and sister and mom presents to? We will bake you cookies. Will your deer eat cereal? I will see you Christmas Eve.
Love, Grayson England
Dear Santa,
How are you. I've been real good. There are so many toys I like I don't know what to ask for. Can I get a paw patrol fire truck I can drive, a lab playset, a pj mask robot, a slime lab, a yellies, wwe wrestler and transformers. I will watch the sky for rudolph.
Love, Bryce Blum
Dear Santa,
I'm going to leave you chips and dip and some milk and the deer some carrots. Is it cold where you live? Can I get spiderman guy, transformers, legos, zoom tubes, RC car trax set, five little fish game, and some walkie talkies. Don't forget to wear your coat, it's cold here.
Love, Skyler Bates
Dear Santa,
I love you. I've been really good this year. I want pj mask toys, jurassic world toys, transformers, and an ultimate villain dino. Can you bring presents for my family. I will leave cake for you. Merry Christmas.
Love, Levi Allen
Dear Santa,
Is it cold there? Do your reindeer like spaghetti? For Christmas I would like a big remote control truck, a car I can drive, paw patrol and pj mask toys and hot wheel cars. I will leave you some food to eat. I love you.
Love, Marvin
