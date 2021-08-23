Kim accepts role in Cardinals' bullpen rather than continue rehab

Through his translator, Craig Choi, Kim said, “I just have to do my best out of the bullpen and try not to give runs.”

As a reliever, Kim could pitch as many innings as needed, Shildt said. “He can do a lot of different things but, if something happens early in the game, he’s a guy who could come in and provide some length and maybe later in the game, an extra-inning scenario.

“I wouldn’t expect any more than three (innings) because he’s not quite built back up. He hasn’t missed a lot of time so he’s probably comfortable throwing 45 pitches or so.

“He’d prefer to start. People that are used to starting and certain roles want to keep the roles because that’s the competitor in them. He was honest about that, which I appreciated. But what I also appreciated was that he’s very much a team guy. He understands the situation.

“Our starting pitching has been pretty consistent and he hasn’t been able to get out there as much as he would like. We’re not naïve to the fact he’s pitched well in those first three to four innings and then it’s not as consistent. When he was healthy, he was able to get into that sixth inning, so I think the health is a part of it. But I also think health is part of him going to the bullpen and keeping him fresh there.”

Maddux said Kim in the bullpen “gives us a middle role. I don’t think it’s going to change our roles with the guys at the end (of the game). The score is going to dictate when he throws. But, with his pedigree as a starter, I think he can go out and throw 80 or 90 pitches on any given day.”

