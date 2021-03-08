Kim better but still off form as Cardinals, Marlins play to 7-7 tie

JUPITER, Fla.— Kwang Hyun Kim was lifted from an inning again Monday, as he was in the first two innings of his first Cardinals start this spring. The Miami Marlins scored four runs in the inning, two coming on a double off reliever Junior Fernandez.

But Kim returned for a scoreless second and got another out in the third before coming out of the game. His velocity, lacking last week, crept over 90 mph several times although his location wasn’t quite what he wanted.

Kim’s first inning was the start to a wild frame and a wild game. The Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, who knocked in three runs with a homer on Sunday, knocked in three more with a bases-loaded double in the bottom of the first.

Young Delvin Perez tripled in two runs to highlight a four-run fifth for the Cardinals, who took a lead at 7-5 before the Marlins caught up in the sixth. And there the scoring ended, tied after nine innings, for the Cardinals' third deadlocked Grapefruit League game out of seven. They have won two and lost two of he other four.

Miller rusty in debut