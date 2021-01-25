Kings roll over Blues, who again lose a series-ending contest

“You can feel us get tight and see us stop and try and assess the situation and not as much trusting it and going and going,” O’Reilly said. “They get one, we get caught back on our heels and they just did a great job at sticking to their game plan and going with it. It’s tough because (Husso) played a great game and we let him out to dry again. There’s opportunities when they score for us to kind of rally and come together and find a way to build something, build it with one shift and keep going from there. And we didn’t and again, as we go along, it’s something we have to improve because you know, we’re not going to be in a good spot if we don’t.”