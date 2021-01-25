Kings roll over Blues, who again lose a series-ending contest

Blues-Kings II, like the other two sequels for the Blues this season, was no match for the original.
One night after a 4-2 Blues win over the Kings, the teams were back at it on Sunday night and the Blues got manhandled, losing 6-3 at Enterprise Center in a game that only got close when there wasn’t much time left to do something about it.
The Blues are now 0-2-1 in the back half of the two-game series that will be the staple of this season, being outscored 16-4. While that shrieks of being a small sample size, the Blues have found that some things taste terrible no matter how little of them you consume.
“We come out in the second period and we just played uninspired hockey more than anything,” said coach Craig Berube, who already is growing weary of this recurring theme. “Like turning pucks over, and just (playing) loose. And it got away from us.
“Our attitude’s got to be better. We gotta pull together as a team. That’s what it’s all about. We’ve shown it at times and we’ve won hockey games. But again, the consistency is not there. Compete and work and all that. That’s attitude. That’s just all attitude.”
After a rough NHL debut in Colorado, where he gave up four goals in one period of relief work on Jan. 15, goalie Ville Husso made his first NHL start and that didn’t go a whole lot better. This time, he gave up five goals (the Kings’ final goal was into an empty net), which still succeeded in cutting his goals-against average almost in half — from 12.15 to 7.01. It by no means was an easy night for the young Finn, who faced 28 shots in the first two periods, as the Kings had twice as many shot attempts as the Blues.
But this loss was independent of the goalie. The Blues were overpowered in the second period.
“Not playing full 60 (minutes), inconsistent,” said Brayden Schenn, who had two goals to improve his season total to four in about the only positive sign of the evening for the Blues. “We show spurts in second games. I think we think it’s going to be easier at times because we get the first win. It’s certainly not so far through the short part of the season on the second game. We’ve been very average and we’ve got to fix that.”
“You play these teams and you beat ’em in the first game,” Berube said, “and they’re more desperate. It seems like that’s what it boils down to . . . a lot of desperation, a lot of urgency that the other team has a little bit more of than we have. . . . We definitely don’t play very smart in the second game. We talked about playing smart and simple tonight. But we’re not there yet.”
“We’re a lot better than that,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly. “It should have been a much closer game and we know we can do things a lot better. Starting in that second period we could have easily took control and had a better outcome. It’s where we’re at right. The issue is we’ve got to step back and just get back to playing hockey and trusting ourselves.”
The Blues also have seen how quickly things can go from bad to worse. They took a 1-0 lead late into the first period and then defenseman Torey Krug was called for a penalty. The Kings got a power-play goal and then another at even-strength 23 seconds later. That was soon followed by the three-goal second period that ended it.
It’s the third time in six games that the Blues have allowed three or more goals in a period. In the second period of the three second-half games, the Blues have been outscored 8-1. Once things start going bad, they start going really bad.
“Well, you’re not very confident,” Berube said. “That’s for sure. You get on your heels, and they took advantage of it.”
“You can feel us get tight and see us stop and try and assess the situation and not as much trusting it and going and going,” O’Reilly said. “They get one, we get caught back on our heels and they just did a great job at sticking to their game plan and going with it. It’s tough because (Husso) played a great game and we let him out to dry again. There’s opportunities when they score for us to kind of rally and come together and find a way to build something, build it with one shift and keep going from there. And we didn’t and again, as we go along, it’s something we have to improve because you know, we’re not going to be in a good spot if we don’t.”
Asked what went wrong in the second period, Schenn replied, “A lot.”
It might have been the second goal, by Carl Grundstrom, that put the Blues’ snowball in the express lane. First he danced around Vince Dunn at the blueline, leaving the defenseman spun about, then avoided a sliding Niko Mikkola and put the puck over Husso’s right shoulder. Dunn, who as an offensive defenseman usually gets more ice time when the Blues are trying to catch up, played just seven minutes in the final two periods.
“Gotta play better. Can’t get walked one-on-one,” said Berube, who then decided to say no more on the topic. “We’ll keep that in-house talking about it.”
These second games aren’t going away. The Blues will get this chance again and again and again this season. They can only hope they’re learning their lessons early.
“We have to go out and fix it,” Schenn said. “It’s early and we’ve got a lot of them left and we’ve got to fix that problem or else we’re going to be a very average .500 hockey club.”