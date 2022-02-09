 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KNIGHT BASKETEERS HAVE WON 10, LOST 1 SO FAR THIS SEASON

File photo

Pictured above are the Farmington Knights who have now won 10 cage games against only one defeat as they again step forward as one of the outstanding teams in the state. Front row, from left to right: Jim Roberts, Assistant Basketball Coach Bob Schuster, Coach Troy Lingle, and Johnny Bryant. Second row: Sonny Jennings, Don Fritch, Billy Bob Tessereau, Wally Schramm. Back row: Stanley Detring, Ray Detring, Mac Biggs, and Allen Hill.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 24, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

