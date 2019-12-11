donation

The Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321 presents a check to the Madison County Sheltered Workshop. Pictured, from left, are Lauren Gibbs, director of the workshop, Ray Allgier, chairman of the drive for developmental disabilities, Knights of Columbus 1321, and Scott Bates, assistant director of the workshop.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The 48th annual drive for persons with developmental disabilities was held by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus councils.

This drive formerly known as "Tootsie Roll Drive" was held in October this year by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The donations collected have been distributed locally to Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Missouri Special Olympics and a portion is sent to Cardinal Glennon Autistic Center which is supported state wide by Knights of Columbus Councils.

We the Knights of Columbus, Council 1321 of Fredericktown would like to thank the people and businesses of this community for your donations and support during the drive this year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments