Knizner earned Cardinals' trust before getting playing time to prove it

MIAMI — There was a moment during an early game in spring training, days before Yadier Molina reported to camp, that Andrew Knizner did what he rarely will do this season and called for a pitch Adam Wainwright has rarely thrown in his career.

“I don’t do that,” Wainwright recalled thinking on the mound.

He peered in again to make sure he saw Knizner’s sign.

“Maybe I’ll do that,” the veteran allowed. “And it worked. Wow, that works. I need to throw that more.”

The creativity and conviction backup catcher Knizner has studied about calling games mostly has been done out of view, and sometimes only in theory.

Entering his third season as Molina’s backup, Knizner has yet to make his 100th appearance at catcher in the majors, yet to start his 65th game behind the plate. As his playing time increases by design with three starts in the past four games, the improvements the Cardinals saw away from home plate are now taking center stage. In St. Louis’ 2-1 victory Saturday in Milwaukee, Knizner called an unexpected 3-1 slider from Ryan Helsley that set up a put-away 101-mph fastball for a strikeout, and he earned raves from his manager Oliver Marmol.

“Good for ‘Kniz’ for calling it,” Marmol said. “Good for ‘Hels’ trusting it.”

‘Obsessed with ... preparation’

The understudy is getting his innings in the spotlight, his recurring engagement to see what he does in the leading role usually played by one of the best ever. Whether he can do more than fill in and, a year from now, make the position his own, Knizner can answer by showing all he’s learned from watching in the wings.

“If I solely relied on my own experience, I wouldn’t have enough,” Knizner said. “I knew it was something I had to do — gain that respect of the pitching staff and not only just for me, but when you’re playing behind the greatest of all time, he has the respect. Just his name itself and you know he knows what he’s doing. I think that’s maybe why I’m so obsessed with the preparation and all of that because I know I have massive shoes to fill, and I have to do even extra just to be in the same locker room.”

Marmol and Molina recently met to map out the veteran’s starts for the coming few weeks. Molina’s belated start to spring training means he’s gaining game-speed stamina on the job, and the Cardinals are scheduling accordingly, responding to how Molina feels and the soreness in his right knee. With Wainwright set to start Tuesday as the Cardinals open a three-game visit to Miami, Molina plans to be behind the plate for the tandem’s 307th start as a battery.

The aim is to pair Wainwright and Molina as often as possible until they set the major-league record for starts together; their 325th will do it. With the goal being to keep Molina stronger for later in his final season, the other starts will be carved up between him and Knizner, especially on the road. Knizner started four of the Cardinals’ first eight games.

A year ago, his fourth start came in the team’s 21st game.

“He would go through the lineup, their weaknesses, our pitcher’s strengths, the combinations of Plan A and Plan B as if he was catching that day, and then he’d sit on the bench and not play every day,” Marmol said. “That is a really interesting position when you’re Yadi’s backup over the years, right? You can either complain about not getting playing time and not make the most out of the use of your time. Or, you can really lock in on what works, what doesn’t work, what does he do well, how does he game plan, how does he communicate with pitchers, how does he communicate with a veteran compared to a rookie. You can really lock in how do I take all this in and add it to my game?

“And that’s what ‘Kniz’ did. Zero complaining. Took advantage of every opportunity.”

Winter work

Last winter, Knizner sought a roster spot in the Dominican Republic’s winter league so that he could get dozens of at-bats and work on an adjustment to his swing. Few at-bats in the majors and his heavy time commitment to improving as a catcher had left his bat dragging, and he wanted to fix that.

The lockout limited his time in the Dominican, but he was able to get about 60 at-bats in games and simulated games, and then added several dozen more while working out in the Jupiter, Fla., area the first two months of the season.

Knizner said some of his offensive struggles had to do with his attention. He would be on deck thinking about the pitch sequence he’d call in the next inning, not the pitch sequence he might see as a hitter. Experience has helped him overcome that, and early results are encouraging. He homered in his first start at home this season, and through four games he’s five for 15 with five RBIs and two extra-base hits but also seven strikeouts. A year ago, he hit .174.

A year ago, his focus was behind the plate, not at it.

“Ever since I’ve been in the big leagues, my job when Yadi is not playing is to make sure I call a good game, play good defense, and give the team a chance to win,” Knizner said. “I would put all my time and energy watching film, studying opposing hitters, figuring out a game plan — and that was my main focus because I knew that was my role. I was fine with that. I was judging my success, especially last year, on did we win the game, because if we could win the game well he wasn’t in there that’s huge.”

The Cardinals went 27-16 in Knizner’s starts in 2021 for the same winning percentage as a 101-win team for an entire season.

On days he didn’t start, Knizner would call the game along with Molina and see how closely he matched his mentor. He would catch bullpen sessions for starters, chat up relievers, sit in on meetings, and do all that he could to gain the trust of pitchers without catching them in games. Starter Miles Mikolas said it was clear to his teammates that Knizner was “doing a lot of his homework, digging into the numbers.” He memorized all the lines, had the blocking covered, and just waited for his moment.

“I’m not surprised the way he’s been calling games,” Molina said. “He works.”

Last call

While the slider from Helsley got the ovation from the manager after the win Saturday, there was another pitch Knizner called of note: the last one. The Cardinals had a one-run lead but Milwaukee had the winning run was at the plate. Closer Giovanny Gallegos had a 1-1 count on left-handed hitter Rowdy Tellez. Knizner called for a changeup.

That’s Gallegos’ third pitch.

Tellez skipped into a game-ending double play.

It was the kind of pitch call that might sound good in the batting cage talking it over with Molina, might look good scouring video on Tellez, but Knizner now is getting a chance to see whether it actually plays good on the field. That’s a leap — from theory to ramifications.

“That was a perfect pitch at the right time. I didn’t expect the changeup there,” Marmol said. “The guts it takes to do what he just did. How easy is it to question that Gio is getting beat on his third-best pitch? So to not care about it and still go with it — that’s good baseball.”

That trust Knizner has on the field starts in the clubhouse, where he is sometimes the loudest voice in the room and usually the most energetic, pinballing from conversation to conversation. He’ll guess pitch calls for the game on the television or talk favorite bat models with a teammate trying to find the right one. He’ll crack jokes, and veteran Wainwright said sometimes they have to “knock him in the head for saying something corny.”

Or maybe that’s just another part of his preparation.

One man’s corny is a backup catcher’s savvy.

“You’ve got to know the role,” Knizner said. “I’ve got to know a lot of different personalities. So maybe I’m a little corny with Wainwright because he’s got a funny personality. But with other guys you’ve got be a little more serious. Know your guys. Know what works.”

