Krieger Saddles Up At Rodeo

Kolby Krieger took home four saddles at the Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo June 8. Kolby took first in Senior Ribbon Roping along with his teammate Fischer Throwbridge, Senior Boys Tie Down, Senior Team Roping with help from teammate Rylee Mills and took home the prize of Senior Boys All Around for top combined points from the year's events. Krieger qualifies to attend the National Little Britches Rodeo event in July. 

 
 Provided by Don Krieger
