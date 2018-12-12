Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want my own house with my own kitchen. I also want a gas station for my cars. I would also like some more super hero toys.
Love, Ashton Besgrove
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I would like a tinkerbell doll, mickey mouse toys and elsa toys, thank you.
Love, Amalia Duneas
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a very fast cat. I also want a bike, with a basket to carry the cat in. And I want my mommy to have a real baby - I already have a baby doll. Thank you.
Love, Allie Anderson
Dear Santa,
I've been very good this year. For Christmas I want some purple covers, a new baby and some coloring books and markers. I'll be sure to leave some cookies and milk for you and apples for the reindeer.
Love, Callie Edmond
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new watch and a heart necklace. I'd also like a warm cuddly blanket. I'll be sure to leave some good cookies for you.
Love, Cataleya Flores
Dear Santa,
I've been a very good girl this year. I would like hatchimals, LOL dolls and pink and purple playdough for Christmas. Please bring my sissy, mommy and daddy a present too.
Love, Addison Jones
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I really want some superman and paw patrol stuff. i want a real goldfish too. I also like trolls. Please bring some presents for Sky guy, daddy, Mary and her brothers too.
Love, Ben Russell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new jeep because my old one broke. I also want an army set and dinosaur set. Please bring a megaladon set for my brother and some hatchimals for K.K. I'll leave some cookies and milk out for you.
Love, Dillon Jorgenson
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want alot of dinosaurs. I also want cars. I want some cooking stuff for my mom and dad. I will leave cookies and carrots out for a great snack.
Love, Espn Mueller
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new skateboard and a scooter. Also some more legos. I want some more make up for Carly, some chocolate for dad and a red plant for my mom. I will leave some snickerdoodles out for a special snack.
Love, Hoyt Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I've been real good this year, so far Christmas I would like an American girl doll with lots of clothes and diapers. I also want a washer and dryer for her and a car. I will leave out special cookies for you to eat.
Love, Rhealle Catchings
Dear Santa,
I've been a very good girl this year. For Christmas I would like Hatchimals, a pink kitty and a new superhero costume. And a new JoJo bow for my sissy. My mommy and daddy need new pants too. I'll even leave you some of my fruit snacks.
Love, Harper Ann Lawson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a unicorn and a puppy. I would also like a fox and a bunch of littlest pet shop animals.
Love, Kayleigh Jorgenson
Dear Santa,
Do you know how to drive here? I want a big truck. Please bring me a big Christmas tree for me and my mom. My sister Katie wants a rainbow unicorn. I want a hammer and a real chainsaw. Please come see me. I will give you milk and cookies.
Love, Jacob Pirtle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some Hatchimals, a teddy bear and a wagon. I will put some special cookies out for you this year.
Love, Myah Poole
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. I helped mommy with my new baby brother and I want spider man and robot toys. Please and thank you and I want pickles too.
Love, Connor Hagy
Dear Santa,
I would like new pj's, a baby doll with a bottle, and a teddy bear. Thank you Santa.
Love, Braylee Neel
Dear Santa,
I would like some new cars and monster trucks for Christmas. Also can I have thomas the train and blaze and the monster machine toys. Don't forget some cool stickers too. Please bring new toys for my brothers so I don't have to share mine with them.
Love, Collen P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would love apples for Christmas. I would like baby dolls and a baby stroller. Would love a troll comforter and cowgirl boots. I would love a mature horse as well. Will leave you milk and cookies and food for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Elizabeth McMeans
Dear Santa,
I've been sassy this year but I know you will still bring me everything I want. I would like baby dolls, stuffed animals, and a potty. My brother wants trucks, so you can bring him one of those. Thank you.
Love, Elluna Underwood
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a new bus for Christmas. Can I also have new trains too. Also I would like new pacis too.
Love, Finn P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Paw Patrol toys. I also want some brownies. Bring my mommy something too. I'll leave you a brownie Santa.
Love, Jamis Jowett
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll, an apple, new shoes, a bike and a fishing pole. I will leave you cookies. Thank you Santa.
Love, Finley Neel
