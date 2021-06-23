Kristy Johnson, Phlebotomist

Johnson has worked at Madison Medical Center for almost 2 years, 20 months to be exact. However, she was PRN before that.

"MMC is a great place to work because of the fantastic patients and my amazing coworkers," Johnson said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"I appreciate administration and my immediate supervisor for always checking on us and getting our input," Johnson said. "In an ever changing environment they always listened to our feedback. There was also always rapid response time when we needed PPE or supplies. The community was also very kind. Domino's delivered pizzas for staff and the students from school, colored pictures that we displayed throughout the hospital."

Did you know?

Since the beginning of COVID, the Madison Medical Center Laboratory Department has processed almost 5,000 COVID tests.

The Laboratory Department is made up of Nan Allgier, Paul Wathen, Terri Weatherington, Karen Jones, Kathy Smiley, Cindy Combs, Shanna Miller, Erica Foss, Pam Miller, Jenny Kelley, Kristy Johnson, Emily Doogan, Lori Parker, Brenda Hyde, and Katie Jarrett.

