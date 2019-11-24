Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Lauri Woltering, 46, of Festus, passed away November 9, 2019, at Festus Manor. She was born February 14, 1973, in Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Paty and Debbie (Wunning) Paty.

Lauri is survived by her daughter, Courtney Paty; aunt, Jan Horton; uncle, Charlie (Butch) Wunning; and family friend, Marianne Klemm. Other friends and relatives also survive.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.

