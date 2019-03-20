Have you ever wondered how settlers made fresh bread as they moved across Missouri or how Civil War soldiers prepared their dinners?
The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic site teaches interested participants just that in its upcoming Dutch Oven Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 30.
"Dutch ovens are one of the most versatile cooking pots available, and even today a good Dutch oven can be a valuable addition to your outdoor experience," Missouri State Parks Natural Resource Manager Bryan Bethel said. "If you would like to learn the basics on how to choose an oven, how to prep and clean an oven as well as how to cook in one, this class is for you."
Bethel said if you have your own Dutch oven but are not sure how to use it, bring it along and the course will teach you how to cook in it.
Staff from the historic site will be teaching and demonstrating the basics of the class and those interested can call the park staff at 573-546-6454 or email Bethel at bryan.bethel@dnr.mo.gov to sign up and receive a list of supplies needed.
"If you don't have an oven but are thinking of getting one, then come anyway and we will have a few ovens for you to try out," Bethel said. "Spend the day with us learning about this historic cooking pot and how to use it today, make some good memories and sample some hot pie cooked outdoors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.