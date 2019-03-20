Dutch oven course

Missouri State Parks Natural Resource Manager Bryan Bethel teaches students about Dutch ovens.

Have you ever wondered how settlers made fresh bread as they moved across Missouri or how Civil War soldiers prepared their dinners? 

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic site teaches interested participants just that in its upcoming Dutch Oven Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 30.

"Dutch ovens are one of the most versatile cooking pots available, and even today a good Dutch oven can be a valuable addition to your outdoor experience," Missouri State Parks Natural Resource Manager Bryan Bethel said. "If you would like to learn the basics on how to choose an oven, how to prep and clean an oven as well as how to cook in one, this class is for you."

Bethel said if you have your own Dutch oven but are not sure how to use it, bring it along and the course will teach you how to cook in it.

Staff from the historic site will be teaching and demonstrating the basics of the class and those interested can call the park staff at 573-546-6454 or email Bethel at bryan.bethel@dnr.mo.gov to sign up and receive a list of supplies needed.

"If you don't have an oven but are thinking of getting one, then come anyway and we will have a few ovens for you to try out," Bethel said. "Spend the day with us learning about this historic cooking pot and how to use it today, make some good memories and sample some hot pie cooked outdoors."

