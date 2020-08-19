Lee Enterprises launches local business stimulus program

“We’ve heard from partners big and small how significant the grant program was at a time when they needed it the most,” Battistoni added. “Now it’s time to focus on the future and help them move forward.”

The company will make up to $5 million available to local businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. The grants will be awarded in August, September and October of this year.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net. Lee Enterprises owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News.

