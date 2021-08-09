Lester makes progress, but ends up in pretty much the same place

When you consider that in his St. Louis Cardinals’ debut, it took Jon Lester 27 pitches to get his first out, against the Braves, and he gave up five runs in the first inning. Outing No. 2, against the Royals on Sunday, was a big step forward.
This time, by the time he threw his 27th pitch, there were two outs in the second and the Royals hadn’t scored. Against the Braves, the first seven hitters he faced reached base; against the Royals, he faced just seven hitters in the first two innings. He was cruising along.
But when you look at the bottom line, though, the games look a lot alike.
When Lester finally left the game Sunday, with one out in the sixth inning, he had allowed five runs — one less than he allowed in five innings against the Braves. This time, he didn’t get the loss after the Cardinals battled back to erase a four-run deficit. But the Cardinals still got beat, 6-5.
“Obviously the nerves and all that stuff were a lot better,” he said. “I got in my routine. I’m still not getting results. So figure that out and everything will go as planned.”
But as of yet, it’s not happening, and the progress comes in various shades of gray. First time out, he allowed two home runs and seven singles. Second time, he allowed five singles and a double, plus a hit batter. In Game 1, he had 51 strikes on 88 pitches; in Game 2, 57 strikes on 92 pitches.
The path might have been longer, but the Cardinals pretty much ended up in the same place.
“I mean, it’s kind of frustrating you give up five singles and five runs,” he said. “That’s a hard part to kind of swallow. I mean, the other night I gave up two homers and a bunch of hits. Basically the same line score. So a little frustration. I felt like we made some good pitches today. And like I said, just not getting results. At the end of the day, it’s results and that’s what matters and (I’m) just not doing that.”
There were close calls. Michael A. Taylor’s single that drove in the Royals’ first run in the fourth missed a diving Tommy Edman by inches. A little softer and Edman catches it. Then Hanser Alberto’s ground ball to third was just a little too slow to allow the Cardinals to turn an inning-ending double play. Instead, a second run scored.
“A little bit unlucky there on my part,” Lester said, “but just trying to minimize momentum there and I wasn’t able to do it that inning.”
“I thought it was a good outing to bounce back from his last one,” catcher Andrew Knizner said. “I thought he was spotting up some pitches. I thought we stuck to the game plan pretty well. They got a couple of hits there on some really good pitches. They didn’t really get any hits on mistake pitches at all. . . . He was making great pitches all day. He was hitting the spots and I really wasn’t even moving my glove a whole lot back there. He was throwing it right to me every time, but they were able to (adjust) that second, maybe third time around.”
Lester is optimistic.
“It wasn’t like I was missing middle and getting barreled up for doubles or for homers or anything like that,” he said. “So you tip your hat and and take the wrong side of things. If I feel like if I could continue to do what we did today, I think we will start seeing results.”
Manager Mike Shildt, who very soon is going to have more starting pitchers than he knows what to do with, agreed.
“I thought he was pretty darn good actually,” Shildt said. “The sinker was his best pitch. His breaking pitches, changes, curveball, were a little inconsistent but he had a good sinker, competed well. . . . He’s shown he’s more than being capable of being able to help us, no question about that.”
Lester almost helped the team another way, but it might have ended up hurting him. He led off the third inning with a ground-rule double to center field, which led to him spending a lot of time standing out in the sun on a hot, humid day because his teammates couldn’t get him in. He advanced to third on a single by Nolan Arenado but got no farther. He then went out for the fourth and, after allowing just one hit in the first three innings, allowed three hits and two runs in the fourth.
Knizner said he thought it wasn’t good for Lester to be out there all that time, but ultimately he didn’t see any difference and Kansas City’s success was just a coincidence. Lester also thought so.
“Obviously it was hot today but you know,” Lester said, “I kind of pride myself in what I do between starts and just kind of let the momentum go to them in the fourth.”
Shildt saw the pros and cons of Lester’s double. It wasn’t a good day for the pitcher to be on the basepaths, but the Cardinals aren’t exactly in the position to pass up scoring chances.
“Look, we need to score runs,” he said. “I’d rather get the double and have someone drive him in and go to the bench and hang out and regroup a little bit. But yeah, you prefer him not to be on the bases for an extended period of time. But by the same token, we don’t want to give up an opportunity to score.