Lester makes progress, but ends up in pretty much the same place

The path might have been longer, but the Cardinals pretty much ended up in the same place.

“I mean, it’s kind of frustrating you give up five singles and five runs,” he said. “That’s a hard part to kind of swallow. I mean, the other night I gave up two homers and a bunch of hits. Basically the same line score. So a little frustration. I felt like we made some good pitches today. And like I said, just not getting results. At the end of the day, it’s results and that’s what matters and (I’m) just not doing that.”

There were close calls. Michael A. Taylor’s single that drove in the Royals’ first run in the fourth missed a diving Tommy Edman by inches. A little softer and Edman catches it. Then Hanser Alberto’s ground ball to third was just a little too slow to allow the Cardinals to turn an inning-ending double play. Instead, a second run scored.

“A little bit unlucky there on my part,” Lester said, “but just trying to minimize momentum there and I wasn’t able to do it that inning.”