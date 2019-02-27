Dear Editor,

Missourians rejected Right to Work by a huge majority in August, but now some folks in the state legislature want to bring it back. Politicians shouldn't be able to turn around and act like our votes didn't mean anything. This is a slap in the face to Missouri voters. We should watch our state representatives closely to see who respects our vote, and who doesn't. And we should remember their names in November 2020.

Dee Braswell

 

Dear Editor,

Like most Missourians, I voted against Prop A, the so-called "Right to Work" law that would have hurt Missouri workers and their families. But now some politicians in our state legislature want to pass a new law and bring "Right to Work" back. How can they do that when Missourians just voted it down? We need to tell our legislators to respect our vote and stop trying to bring RTW back.

Charles Elrod Sr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments