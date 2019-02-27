Dear Editor,
Missourians rejected Right to Work by a huge majority in August, but now some folks in the state legislature want to bring it back. Politicians shouldn't be able to turn around and act like our votes didn't mean anything. This is a slap in the face to Missouri voters. We should watch our state representatives closely to see who respects our vote, and who doesn't. And we should remember their names in November 2020.
Dee Braswell
Dear Editor,
Like most Missourians, I voted against Prop A, the so-called "Right to Work" law that would have hurt Missouri workers and their families. But now some politicians in our state legislature want to pass a new law and bring "Right to Work" back. How can they do that when Missourians just voted it down? We need to tell our legislators to respect our vote and stop trying to bring RTW back.
Charles Elrod Sr.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.