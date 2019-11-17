November is a busy month as we prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Make sure to tell your children and grandchildren to write letters to Santa. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the Daily Journal or the Farmington Press or at Schnucks in Farmington by Dec. 11. Those letters, published as submitted, will run Dec. 18-20 in the Daily Journal. They always make for some fun reading!

The Best Buck Contest is underway. Photo submissions will be taken through Nov. 26 at http://dailyjournal.secondstreetapp.com/2019-Best-Buck-Contest/gallery Voting begins Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 13. A full set of rules is on the contest page. 

Don't forget to pick up a copy of the Thanksgiving Day newspaper with all the Black Friday inserts. The newspaper will be available at our office Wednesday afternoon at about 4 p.m. It should make the store shelves by 6 p.m. Be sure to check out our website, as well, for other deals.

