Liberatore, Thompson bring new-look, left-left combo to Cardinals pitching revival

Manager Mike Shildt insisted, at least twice, it wasn’t preplanned on the first day of live batting practice to have the final pitcher on the mound be Matthew Liberatore, the St. Louis Cardinals’ prized prospect acquisition in a trade one rival official called “potentially a coup.”

Yet there the lefty was this past February, facing hitters in his new uniform and pitted against his boyhood friend Nolan Gorman. With little activity on the other fields a cluster of executives, coaches, reporters, teammates, and one owner gathered. Some crossing their arms, shading their eyes, and seeing Liberatore in person for the first time.

“Not worried, I’m interested to see how he handled knowing that the majority of (media), the majority of our front office, the majority of our staff, was going to go watch him,” Shildt said. “So he draws this big crowd in his first live (BP), in his first opportunity to be really evaluated and you think, ‘How fair is that to Matthew Liberatore?’ But that’s a normally sized thing for him.

“Big crowd. That’s now the norm.”