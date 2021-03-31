Liberatore, Thompson, Oviedo on Cardinals' alternate-camp roster

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals announced a tentative group of 21 players who will participate at their alternate camp in Sauget for the month of April before minor-league seasons begin in May.

Among the notables on the list are pitchers Johan Oviedo, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson. Most of the players will comprise the bulk of the Class AAA Memphis club.

Infielder Nolan Gorman is not on the list. He will remain back at the Cardinals’ complex here, likely headed to Class AA Springfield where he will play second base and his natural third-base position. Also, prized catcher Ivan Herrera will stay in Jupiter.

“When you’re in that other (Jupiter) camp, you’re going to have more game opportunity,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said from Cincinnati, referring to minor league exhibition games, which can take place in April.

All the players at the alternate camp participated in spring training games for the Cardinals this year and the five taxi squad players traveling with the club also are part of the alternate group. Those heading for Sauget will leave here on Saturday and go through an intake process to check for COVID-19 and, if cleared, will begin working out on Monday, Mozeliak said.