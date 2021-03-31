Liberatore, Thompson, Oviedo on Cardinals' alternate-camp roster

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals announced a tentative group of 21 players who will participate at their alternate camp in Sauget for the month of April before minor-league seasons begin in May.
Among the notables on the list are pitchers Johan Oviedo, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson. Most of the players will comprise the bulk of the Class AAA Memphis club.
Infielder Nolan Gorman is not on the list. He will remain back at the Cardinals’ complex here, likely headed to Class AA Springfield where he will play second base and his natural third-base position. Also, prized catcher Ivan Herrera will stay in Jupiter.
“When you’re in that other (Jupiter) camp, you’re going to have more game opportunity,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said from Cincinnati, referring to minor league exhibition games, which can take place in April.
All the players at the alternate camp participated in spring training games for the Cardinals this year and the five taxi squad players traveling with the club also are part of the alternate group. Those heading for Sauget will leave here on Saturday and go through an intake process to check for COVID-19 and, if cleared, will begin working out on Monday, Mozeliak said.
Memphis manager Ben Johnson will conduct the alternate camp with one of his coaches being former Cardinals outfielder Bernard Gilkey.
The first 21 members of the alternate camp roster are:
Pitchers (13)—Jesus Cruz, Junior Fernandez, Connor Jones, Evan Kruczynski, Liberatore, Oviedo, Tommy Parsons, Johan Quezada, Roel Ramirez, Angel Rondon, Thompson, Austin Warner, Garrett Williams.
Catchers (2)—Tyler Heineman, Dennis Ortega.
Infielders (3)—Evan Mendoza, Max Moroff, Kramer Robertson.
Outfielders—Conner Cape, Scott Hurst, Lars Nootbaar.
The taxi squad consists of pitchers Seth Elledge and Kodi Whitley, catcher Ali Sanchez, infielder Jose Rondon and outfielder Lane Thomas.
Mikolas, Kim also headed to alternate camp
Injured pitchers Miles Mikolas (shoulder inflammation) and Kwang Hyun Kim (back), who both are on the injured list, ultimately will join the alternate camp, too, running the total to the maximum allowed of 28. Mikolas, due back in late April to early May, will pitch in simulated games in Sauget. He played catch here on Tuesday.
Kim and John Gant will throw in a back-fields game here Thursday, with Kim then likely to report to Sauget soon thereafter. Gant will pitch in Miami on Tuesday.
Cards get vaccine
Mozeliak said he was pleased with the Cardinals’ opportunity to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus Monday night in Cincinnati.
“Glad it’s over,” said Mozeliak. “Lucky we got it.”
Asked if the club’s traveling party reached the Major League Baseball’s 85 percent threshold for relaxing some of the protocols, Mozeliak said, “I’m not going to get into that right now. But we had a very good turnout.”