"Lidia Myers was StuCo President her senior year and president of her class each year throughout high school. As StuCo President she was in charge of leading and organizing all major events at the high school such as homecoming, pep rallies, Veterans Day, Polar Plunge, Special Olympics, and making everyone feel special. Lidia attended Leadership camp in Fulton. Lidia always went above and beyond her duties as president especially during dress up days. My personal favorite was when she went full green to dress up as the Statue of Liberty. StuCo cannot wait to see what you accomplish. We know you will go far and wish you the best of luck!"