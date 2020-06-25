Life music

Summer brought the WHICK-WHICK-WHICK of reel push mowers that chewed grass and rolled across the heat-yellow blades on graying tires. The spinning blades were hypnotic to watch, and we thought cutting the grass that way looked fun to do, until we had to do it.

We knew our neighbors’ business because we heard it all. Wilted curtains slept against open windows at each house we ran past. The kitchen window was the best; ordinary words and stories sailed outside to us—grumbles and laughter, whispers and yells—a symphony of daily emotions that let us know our families were all pretty much the same.

If we were lucky, we got to go somewhere in the car. It was a tank, a hunk of metal that was hot to touch and sweltering inside. Dad did a dance below the giant steering wheel; his feet STOMPED and SCRAPED against pedals in syncopation with the yank of the gear shift. We CRANKED down the windows and leaned into the breeze.

The gas station we visited had its own music. Dad rolled up to the pump, and his tires flattened a thick black rope of rubber stretched across the pavement. A cheery DING-DING rang out somewhere inside the station and we knew it would be seconds before the attendant would be at Dad’s window, asking, “Fill ‘er up?”.