Life Net air medical base completes first year at PHC

The Life Net 2-4 adult air medical base has celebrated its one-year anniversary at Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
Life Net 2-4 is owned and operated by Air Methods and serves the central and southern Missouri region.
The adult base opened in June of last year and the crew has completed more than 100 patient transports.
“We are tremendously proud of this cornerstone anniversary for Life Net 2-4, especially as we continue to see our crew delivering safe, reliable and high-quality care and transport to the residents and visitors of Farmington and the surrounding areas,” said Air Methods Area Manager David Nashalook. “We’re looking forward to Life Net 2-4 delivering excellence in care and air medical services for many years to come as the community they serve continues to grow.”
The air base is a community partnership with BJC Healthcare, Parkland Health Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and Air Methods.
“This partnership demonstrates collaboration among the BJC system of hospitals: St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Parkland Health Center, and our transport partner, Air Methods,” said Chris Westrich, vice president of operations at Parkland Health Center. “We are grateful to have these resources available locally so we may continue to provide excellent care to the patients in our community.”
Flight Nurse and Clinical Base Lead Laura Moran said the medical base came about as a way to utilize the aircraft there with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The pediatric air base opened at Parkland Health Center in May of 2013.
"Our role is to basically get people where they need to go for services that aren't available locally," she said.
The adult base is staffed by a crew of four nurses, four medics, four pilots, and two mechanics. It operates an EC145 dual engine aircraft. According to Moran, each shift includes a nurse and a medic.
During missions, Life Net 2-4’s medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions. The crew is trained to provide trauma care after an accident and can administer clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes.
With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend toward centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.
As an in-network provider in Missouri with an advocacy team to help patients navigate post-flight insurance requirements, Air Methods states that its goal is to keep their patients’ out-of-pocket expenses low, and accomplishes this without requiring the purchase of air medical memberships.
