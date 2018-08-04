Brinlee Mugfor
Bridgette Macing-Hyde and Codie Mugfor of Crystal City are the parents of a daughter born July 24, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Brinlee Grace. Her grandfather is John Hyde.
Lachlan Duncan
Kristin and Austin Duncan of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born April 5, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Lachlan Cole. His grandparents are Bill and Jenny Kelley, Dennis White, Frankie and Shelly Hahn, and Ronnie Duncan.
Ryker Boring
Lori and Kyle Boring of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 27, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 19 ounces and was named Ryker James. His siblings are Parker and Jesse. His grandparents are Donald and Hazel Aldridge of French Village, Jeff and Mendy Meyer of De Soto, and Rob and Judy Boring.
Magnolia Mitchell
Kylie and Joshua Mitchell of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 12, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Magnolia Mae. Her grandparents are Vicky Mitchell of Park Hills, Lennie and Nikki Fincher of Farmington, and Kevin Mitchell of Farmington.
Madison Weinhold
Krystal and Steve Weinhold are the parents of a daughter born June 29, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Madison Grace. Her grandparents are Michelle Gough of Park Hills, Barb and Delmar Weinhold of Bonne Terre, and Dick and Judy Girlz of Alamosa, Colorado.
Caden Jarvis
Jessica Ketcherside and Dylan Jarvis of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 6, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Caden William. His sister is Chloe. His grandparents are Larry and Vicki Neace, and Nick and Dawn Nixon. His great-grandmother is Carrie Hopkins.
Kayden Cureton
Kayla and Adam Cureton of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 9, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Kayden Wayne. His siblings are Meranda, Brooke, and Aiden. His grandparents are Perry and Linda Thomure, Patty Thomure, Darrell and Kathy Cureton, Carla Bell, and Loraine Bell.
Elijah Koob
Brookelynn Courtway and Johnathan Koob of Potosi are the parents of a son born July 9, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Elijah Joseph. His brother is Landon. His grandparents are Carolyn and Roger King.
Olive Dennis
Rebecca and Dominique Dennis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 11, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Olive Jaiden Tymber. Her grandparent is Mashan Cooper.
Braxton Glore
Elizabeth Kennedy and Levi Burt of Valles Mines are the parents of a son born July 10, 208, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was named Braxton Lee. His grandparents are Karlene and Lonnie Glore, and John and Becky Kennedy.
Kane Simpson
Kayla and Tyler Simpson are the parents of a son born July 13, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Kane. His siblings are Caiden, Hunter, and Reed.
Dean McCrorey
Angela Redd and Eric McCrorey are the parents of a son born July 10, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Dean Avery. His grandparents are Teresa Redd, James Redd, and Stan and Beth McCrorey.
Elijah Gendle
Christine Gendle of Bonne Terre is the mother of a son born July 10, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Elijah Ray. His siblings are Liah, and Nevaeh. His grandparents are Debbie Gendle, and Steve Sandlan. His aunts are Angela, and Sasha.
Luna Rector
Jessica Nelms and Aaron Rector of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 18, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Luna Rae-Lynn. Her sisters are Shailee and Anneliese. Her grandparents are Randall and Kelly Rulo, and Randy and Beverly Rector.
Amarissa Tate
Layi and Anthony Tate of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 18, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Amarissa Lynne. Her grandparents are Robert and Patricia Payne, and William and Emma Bell.
Kali Womble
Samantha Kell and Levi Womble are the parents of a daughter born July 19, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Kali Nichole. Her grandparents are Emily Sago, Tiffany Kell, and Tommy Fogle. Her great-grandparents are Debbie Kell, Kenneth Kell, Joyce Parker, and Randy Parker.
Dakota Reilly
Stephanie Hasty and Mike Reilly of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born July 25, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Dakota Conner Gene. His sister, is Brooklyn. His grandparents are Bob and Coni Halcomb, and Jenny Harrington and Billy Cotton. His great-grandparents are Willie and April Leonard. His aunt and uncle are Kayeleigh Leonard, and Bobby Graham.
Lillian Wilson
Emily Kitowski and Jeffrey Wilson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 26, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Lillian Renee. Her siblings are Taylor, Hailey, Gabby, Lainnie, and Conner. Her grandparents are Zella Kitowski, and Randy and Barbara Wilson.
Noah Biggs
Heather Richardson and Joshua Biggs of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 25, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Noah Zane. His sister is Eliana. His grandparents are Katherine Macci and Mary Richardson.
