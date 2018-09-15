Fox McDowell
Bradley and Jody McDowell of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 8, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Fox Ellis. His grandparents are Mary and Jerry Hendrix, Tonja and Mark Stephens, Cheryl and Tom King, and Angel and Rusty McDowell. Her great-grandparents are Don McDowell, Patsy and Don Magers, Sydney Anderson and Gene Hedrick.
Landon Reed
Kayla Dickens and Daniel Reed of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 6, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Landon Joseph. He has one brother, Allen. His grandparents are Jason and Christi Waller of Bonne Terre, Kim Reed of Park Hills, and Susan Reed of Potosi.
McKenzie Petty
Amber and Chris Petty of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a daughter born August 10, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named McKenzie Dawn. She has one brother, Cole. His grandparents are Bruce and Terri Belvin of Ste. Genevieve and Roger and Johna Petty of Desloge.
Wyatt Morgan
Caitlyn and Ronald Morgan of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 15, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Wyatt Gunner. He has two siblings, Zoey and Ronald. His grandparents are Joe and Anita Benson of Potosi, and Bob and Rhonda Morgan of Park Hills. His great-grandmother is Jeannie Skaggs of Potosi.
Ella Ward
Allison and Kegan Ward of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Ella Sue. Her grandparents are Mary and Joey Tongay of Park Hills, and Christy and Stacy Ward of Desloge.
Mason Vasquez
Megan and Collin Vasquez of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 18, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Mason Joseph. His grandparents are Steve and Shelly Peterson of Bonne Terre, Kim and Justin Bacon of Farmington, and Jimmy and Carla Vasquez of Farmington. His great-grandparents are Larry Peterson of Bonne Terre, and JoAnn Gibson of Desloge.
Jameson Stogsdill
Lacey and Shawn Stogsdill of Valles Mines are the parents of a son born August 11, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Jameson Walker. His grandparents are Ken and Jeanne Kelley of Farmington. Frank Stogsdill of De Soto, and Terri Stogsdill of St. Louis.
Tatum Storie
Nicole Merrell and Sonny Storie of Ironton are the parents of a son born August 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Tatum James. His grandparents are Angela Hughes, Curtis Hughes, Wanda Storie, and William Storie.
Adalynn Bailey
Josey and Heath Bailey of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born August 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Adalynn Louise. Her grandparents are Michael and Lisa Arnett, and Tracey Declue and Chuck Bailey.
Mason Clark
Kendra Lynch and Matthew Clark are the parents of a son born August 30, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Mason Allen. He has one brother, Adam. His grandparents are Michelle and Larry Turney Jr., and Billy and Melanie Coffman.
Westley Skaggs
Ryun Turner and Christopher Skaggs of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 30, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Westley Alan. His grandparents are Devin and Tricia Turner, and Lawrance and Cheryl Skaggs.
Presley Crowell
Morgan Williams and Anthony Crowell are the parents of a daughter born August 27, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Presley Jo Grace. Her grandparents are Nikki and Matt Gray, Rebekah and Randy Boring, George and Misty Crowell, and Doy Williams. Her great-grandparents are Gene and Patty Price, the late Georgia Price, and Rev. Jim and Becky Merritt.
Jacob Sikes
Virginia and Daniel Sikes of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 4, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Jacob Edward. He has one brother, Aiden. His grandparents are Sheila and Marvin Moore, and Jean and Keith Callahan.
Darcy Worrel
Mallory and Ben Worrel of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born September 10, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Darcy Blue. Her grandparents are Kent and Mary Winter of Clinton, Missouri; and Keith and Sheri Worrel of Olathe, Kansas. Her great-grandparents are Darlene Hearting of Lowry City, Missouri; Bonnie Winter of Clinton, Missouri; Kathleen Green of Republic, Missouri; Barbara Stevens of Yankton, South Dakota; and Donald and Phyllis Worrel of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Crosby Wiser
Laura and Matthew Wiser of Farmington are the parents of a son born Sept. 10, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Crosby Gene. His grandparents are Judy Wilcutt of Jackson, Missouri, Mike Wilcutt and Connie Robison of Scott City, Missouri; and David and Kathleen Wiser of Fredericktown. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Marilyn Wiser, Anthony and Barbara Boyer, Thelma Wilcutt, and Gene and Imogene Parrent.
Jaxson Daugherty
Bailey London and Colby Daugherty of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 6, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Jaxson Gray. His grandparents are Steve and Kim London, and Eric Daugherty and Julie Turner.
Cohen Barton
Kristen McGuen and Cody Barton of Park Hills are the Parents of a Son born September 5, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Cohen Alan Rolen. He has one sister, Adalynn. His grandparents are Lora and Alan Parton, Jessica and Joe Colyott, Laurie Major, and Matthew McGuen.
Mason Rogers
Amber Nelson and Josh Rogers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born September, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Mason Cole. His siblings are Kimber, Cash, and Hunter. His grandparents are Mary and Vernon Rogers, and Edna Marie Nelson.
