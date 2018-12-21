Arlene Murray, of Desloge, celebrated her 90th birthday at Mineral Area College's North College Center on Dec. 8 with 100 guests in attendance, including family and friends.
Arlene, born Dec. 8, 1928, in Irondale, has seven children, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She married Lawrence Murray, of Flat River, in 1949. They were married 60 years before he passed away in 2010. Arlene began school in Irondale and later moved to Ste. Genevieve where she attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. She briefly attended school in Farmington before moving to Desloge. She graduated from Desloge High School in 1947.
Arlene has always loved to travel and desired to visit all 50 states. She was finally able to check off her 50th state in 2017 when she went to Alaska with her daughter, Linda, and two of her grandchildren. In addition to visiting all 50 states, she has traveled to Australia, Aruba, Canada, Italy and Mexico.
She joined Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in 1952 and has been a faithful member ever since. She still lives in the house she and Lawrence built in 1953. She feels blessed to still be able to live in her home and take care of herself. She attributes her longevity to good genes, as her dad, Frank Blum, lived to be 96 years old and her grandma, Virginia Conway, lived to be 104 years old.
When asked about the changes she's seen and experienced in her lifetime, Arlene said indoor plumbing is one of the best.
She and her family wish to thank everyone who attended the party, sent gifts, cards or shared their memories.
