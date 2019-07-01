Magnolia Duncan
Kelsie and Brandon Duncan of Park Hills, are the parents of a daughter born October 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Magnolia Mae. Her grandparents are Tami Robinett and Rodney Adams of Park Hills; Peggy Mattingly of Arcadia, Dan and Trina Duncan of Farmington, Randy Barton, and Tracy Brownewell of Leadwood. Her great-grandparents are Leroy and Alice Barton of Leadwood, and Louvetta Duncan of Park Hills.
Elise Womble
Samantha Kell and Levi Womble are the parents of a daughter born June 12, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Elise Elaine Marie Dawn. She has one sister Kali. Her grandparents are Tiffany Kell, Emily Sago, and Robert Womble.
Julie Amsden
Krista Wampler and Brenden Amsden of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Julie Mae.
Bennett Champion
Madeline and Clint Champion of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born June 22, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Bennett Ryan. His grandparents are Todd and Maria Young of Farmington, Dennis and Kim Champion of Farmington, and Hope Horn of Farmington.
Gentry Baird
Renee and Lucas Baird of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born June 25, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Gentry Gordon. His grandparents are Marge Hinkebein of Maryville, Kevin and Valerie Hinkebein of Farmington, and Bruce and Susan Baird of Ste. Genevieve.
Jaxon Evans
Wendy Beard and Michael Evans Jr. of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born June 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxon Paul.
Sophie Prusia
Christina and Chase Prusia of Irondale are the parents of a daughter born June 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Sophie Marie. She has two sisters, Zoey and Olivia. Her grandparents are Scheryl and Ed Fournier, and Marvin Dobbs.
Julian Wright
Kenrae Wright of Farmington is the mother of a daughter born June 22, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Julian River. She has one sibling, Jax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.