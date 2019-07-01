{{featured_button_text}}

Magnolia Duncan

Kelsie and Brandon Duncan of Park Hills, are the parents of a daughter born October 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Magnolia Mae. Her grandparents are Tami Robinett and Rodney Adams of Park Hills; Peggy Mattingly of Arcadia, Dan and Trina Duncan of Farmington, Randy Barton, and Tracy Brownewell of Leadwood. Her great-grandparents are Leroy and Alice Barton of Leadwood, and Louvetta Duncan of Park Hills.

Elise Womble

Samantha Kell and Levi Womble are the parents of a daughter born June 12, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Elise Elaine Marie Dawn. She has one sister Kali. Her grandparents are Tiffany Kell, Emily Sago, and Robert Womble.

Julie Amsden

Krista Wampler and Brenden Amsden of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Julie Mae.

Bennett Champion

Madeline and Clint Champion of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born June 22, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Bennett Ryan. His grandparents are Todd and Maria Young of Farmington, Dennis and Kim Champion of Farmington, and Hope Horn of Farmington.

Gentry Baird

Renee and Lucas Baird of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born June 25, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Gentry Gordon. His grandparents are Marge Hinkebein of Maryville, Kevin and Valerie Hinkebein of Farmington, and Bruce and Susan Baird of Ste. Genevieve.

Jaxon Evans

Wendy Beard and Michael Evans Jr. of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born June 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxon Paul.

Sophie Prusia

Christina and Chase Prusia of Irondale are the parents of a daughter born June 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Sophie Marie. She has two sisters, Zoey and Olivia. Her grandparents are Scheryl and Ed Fournier, and Marvin Dobbs.

Julian Wright

Kenrae Wright of Farmington is the mother of a daughter born June 22, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Julian River. She has one sibling, Jax.

