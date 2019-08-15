Caroline Ward
Kylee Bedolla and Justin Ward of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born June 28, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Caroline Rose. She has two siblings, Christopher and Michaela. Her grandparents are Shawna Bradley and Ryan Smith of Fredericktown, Amy Bigham of Fredericktown, and William Ward of Scott City. Her great-grandparents are Linda and Christopher Eck, Bill Ward, and Charlotte and Paul Keith.
Jaxon Harbison
Kayla Dowd and Austin Harbison are the parents of a son born June 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Jaxon Loyd. His siblings are Austin, Dakota, and Shelly. His grandparents are Eric D. Harbison, Stephanie M. Dowd, Mike J. Dowd, and Dave Nishwitz.
Kysen Sitzes
Kim Chisholm and Ronald Sitzes of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 17, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was named Kysen Gunner. His siblings are Hayden, Brysen, Ronald, Easton, Gracie, and Carly. His grandmother is Karen McNail.
Hagen Skaggs
Laura Tarvid and Eric Skaggs of Potosi are the parents of a son born June 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Hagen Scott.
Danielle Hood
Brooke and Dakota Hood of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born July 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Danielle Renae Dawn. Her grandparents are Angie and Greg Wenker of Osage Beach, Jim and Billie Johnson of Park Hills, and Richard Boone of Bonne Terre.
Vidalie Kearns
Angela and Joshua Kearns of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born June 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Vidalie Marie. Her siblings are Cloe, Cole, Daisy, Joshua II, and Penelope. Her grandparents are Daniel and Sharon House of Bonne Terre, the late Matthew Kearns, Gina Kearns of Farmington, and Cynthia and Joel Stroup of Belgrade. Her great-grandparents are Marvin and Della House of Bonne Terre, Kennith and Angela Urbano of Belgrade, and Edwin and Ellen Kearns of Belgrade.
Sawyer Moore
Megan and Robert Moore of De Soto are the parents of a son born July 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Sawyer Lee. He has one brother, Hunter. His grandparents are Teresa and Douglas Hagedon of De Soto, Fran Moore of De Soto, Harold and Diana Moore of Bonne Terre, and Richard and Patricia Cates of Washington, Michigan.
Marshall Morgan
Caitlyn and Ronald Morgan of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 5 pounds. 1 ounce and was named Marshall Garrett. His siblings are Zoey, Ronald, and Wyatt. His grandparents are Joseph and Anita Benson of Potosi, and Robert and Rhonda Morgan of Park Hills. His great-grandmother is Jeannie Skaggs.
Miela Sharpe
Katelyn and Hunter Sharpe of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born July 2, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Miela Quinn. She has one sister, Adalee. Her grandparents are Melissa and Donnie Sharpe of Viburnum. Bruce and Lori Farris of Cadet, John Day of Corning, Jamie Ziegler of Potosi, Fuzz and Flossie Farris of Cadet, and Brenda and Bill of Corning.
Case Friese
Kierstin Barton and Andrew Friese of Belgrade are the parents of a son born July 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Case Brinley. He has one sister, Addalyn. His grandparents are Curt and Abby Friese of Belgrade, Holly Frederick of Potosi, and Marvin Barton of Hopewell.
Saylor Watson
Cody and Teagan Watson of Irondale are the parents of a daughter born July 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds and was named Saylor Rhae. She has one brother, Sawyer. Her grandparents are John and Andi Lorenz, and Kevin and Marie Watson. Her great-grandparents are Paul and Diane Carlyon, Ed and Carol Watson, and JoAnn and Paul Williams.
Kenneth Ralls
Victoria and Matthew Ralls of Desloge are the parents of a son born July 2, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Kenneth Trey. His siblings are Virginia, Tyler, and Michael. His cousin is Daniel. His grandparents are Kenneth Aussiker, Barbara Hodge, and Olaf Ralls.
Ethan Dann
Amber Kershaw and Josh Dann of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Ethan Jacob. His siblings are Evalyn Jo and Eli.
Bellamy Wills
Stephie Holtman and Ethan Wills are the parents of a son born July 2, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was named Bellamy William Paul. His grandparents are Shannon and Kenneth Eads, and Amber and Randy Wills.
Leo White
Kara Nations and Dillion White are the parents of a son born July 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Leo Gordon. His grandparents are Brad and Jamie Currington, Woody and Brandy White, and Kasey and Laura Nations.
Loucian Burton
Brittany and David Burton of Ironton are the parents of a son born July 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Loucian Alexander. His grandparents are Mary and Thomas Spangler, and Shantell and Tommy Burton.
Carter Moredock
Robyn Pickett and James Moredock of Cadet are the parents of a son born July 17, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Carter James. He has three brothers, Landen, Gavin, and Lukas. His grandparents are Tammye Dailly, Gordon Dailly, Tim Pickett, and Diane Moredock.
Heaven Skaggs
Meghan Coleman and Steven Skaggs of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born July 12, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Heaven Leigh. She has three sisters, Chloe, Gennasis, and Ryley. Her grandparents are Rhonda and Kemmy Coleman, Doug and Lisa Skaggs, and Krista Skaggs.
Hunter Goforth
Taylor and Neil Goforth of Bismarck are the parents of a son born July 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Hunter Ray. He has two sisters, Alexis and Taylor. His grandparents are John Wilson and Theresa Moore, Darryl Brown, Bob and Cheryl Darnell, and Kevin W. Goforth.
Laura Carrow
Amanda Moulton and Brian Carrow of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Laura Lane. Her grandparents are Tammy and Jeff Moulton, Don Carrow, and Rosa Holland.
Korbin Rawson
Samantha and Michael Rawson of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 17, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Korban Zain. His grandparents are Teddy and Christina Kingery, and James Rawson.
Bethany Molter
Erica and Nathaniel Moltor of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 24, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Bethany Arabelle. She has one brother, James “JJ”. Her grandparents are Marcia and the late Rev. David V. Jackson of Farmington. And Barbara and the late Rev. James M. Molter.
Rhettle Barnett
Cecelia Allen and Devin Barnett are the parents of a son born July 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. He has one sibling, Mayson. His grandparents are Kelly Bellon and Dennis Jones of Bonne Terre, Mark and Ashley Barnett, Thelma Hendrix of Marble Hill, Nona and Kyle Camden of Marble Hill, and Gerry and Renee Allen of Piedmont.
Savannah Thomure
Shelby and Sebastian Thomure of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born July 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Savannah Irene. She has two brothers, Lucas and Daniel. Her grandparents are Ray and Becky Hull of Knob Lick, and Dorothy Thomure of Farmington. Her great-grandmother is Geraldine Hull of Doe Run.
Esmae Lewis
Sabrina Krauss and Nate Lewis are the parents of a daughter born July 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Esmae. Her grandparents are Angie Parrish, Joe Parrish, Jennifer Lewis, and Charles Jaimet.
Leland White
Kimberly Almstedt and Christopher White of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 22, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Leland Charles. His siblings are Tyanna, Tristan, Evelyn, Braelyn, and Jesse. His grandparents are Steve and Diane Almstedt, Jesse and Jerry Vest, Colleen White, and Bob and Wilma White. His great grandmother is Nancey Rodriguez.
Sylvia Crites
Anna and Jeremiah Crites of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 26, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Sylvi Mae. Her grandparents are Teresa Slocum and Greg Brewer of Bonne Terre, and Anny and Hank Graftenreed of Sherwood, Arizona. Her great-grandparents are Joseph and Delores Slocum of Farmington, and James and Rhoda Sutton of Farmington.
Millie Wilkerson
Meagan and Robert Wilkerson of Bloomsdale are the parents of a daughter born July 29, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Millie Anne. Her grandparents are Tommy and Lisa Leigh of Bloomsdale, and Paula and the late Larry Wilkerson of Ste. Genevieve.
Rhyenn Moyers
Tiffany and Dylan Moyers of Belgrade are the parents of a daughter born July 24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Rhyenn Nicole. Her siblings are Lucas and Jackson. Her grandparents are Linnie and Tammy DeClue of Belleview, and Rick and Shari Moss of Ironton.
Noah Gettinger
Jennifer Merrell and Jonathan Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born July 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Noah Steven. He has one sibling, Caroline. His grandparents are Ray and Sharen Gettinger, and Steve and Denise Merrell.
Bennie Cade
Heather Meder and Chris Cade of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Bennie Nathen. He has one brother, Alex. His grandparents are Margie and Roger Stotler, and Ron and Mickie Cade.
Athena Bowles
Cierra and Anthony Bowles are the parents of a daughter born July 30, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Athena Scarlett. Her grandparents are Jason and Krista Gibson, and Heather and Sean Hampton.
Corbin Hampton
Amanda and Josh Hampton of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 5, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Corbin Layne. He has two siblings, Jayden and Collin. His grandparents are Jayden Hampton, Katie and Scott Northern, and Sandra and Brian Gallagher. His great-grandmother is Anita Hampton. His great-great-grandmother is Betty Horton.
Adeline Barnett
Megan Martin and Anthony Barnett of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Adeline Sage. She has two siblings, Harlow and Arabella. Her grandparents are Tonya Bowlby of Farmington, Ron Barnett of Granite City, Illinois, the late Cassandra Martin, and the late Eddie Douglas. Her great-grandmother is Beverly Jenkins of Farmington.
Benjamin Worthen
Angela and Ronald Worthen of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Benjamin Alexander. His grandparents are Dave and Stephanie Noblin of Bismarck, Ruth Wells of Florida, and Ron Wells of Indiana.
Aspyn Smothers
Jessika and Patrick Smothers of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Aspyn Josyphine. Her grandparents are Jeff and Dawn Matthews. Her great-grandparents are Ethel and Raymond Rehkop, George Matthews, and Emma Smothers.
Amelia Romano
Brittney and Michael Romano of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 4, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Amelia Fe. Her siblings are Thomas, Christopher and Tashia. Her grandparents are Fe and Mike Romano, and Diane and Chris Marshall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.