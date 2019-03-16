Cambralynn Davis
Amanda Rouse and Keith Davis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 10, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Cambralynn Aria. Her grandparents are Dale and Sue Rouse of Womack, and Bill and Kay Dixon of Park Hills.
Cicero Copeland-Cook
Merri and Caleb Copeland-Cook of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born February 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Cicero Richard. He has one sibling, Hayden. His grandparents are Stan and Beth McCrorey, Carla Copeland, Brad Cook, and Kevin Goff. His great-grandmother is Grace McCrorey. His aunts and uncles are Stephanie McCrorey, Karen Goff, Eric McCrorey, Carson Goff, and Kyler Goff.
Brody Baker
Tasha and Tyler Baker of Doe Run are the parents of a son born December 13, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Brody Tyler. His siblings are Aidan and Lori. His grandparents are Frank and Sharon Baler, and Frank and Sheila Ridpath.
Skylin Hahn
Amber Speidel and Jarron Hahn are the parents of a daughter born February 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Skylin Olivia. Her grandparents are Michelle and Chris Speidel, and Lisa Shepard.
Theodore Brosch
Alexandra and Daniel Brosch of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born February 19, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Theodore Davis. His grandparents are John and Kerry Mayfield of Farmington. David and the late Becky Brosch of Imperial. His great-grandparents are Patty Mayfield of Farmington, Fanny and Leorin Lesh of Bismarck, and Betty Whitaker of Barnhart.
Bishop Myers
Bridget James of Bonne Terre is the mother of a son born February 16, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Bishop Adair. His grandparents are Angel Myers, Tina Bequette, William Owens, and Jay Bequette.
Hudson Moore
Ashley and Terry Moore of Leadwood are the parents of a son born February 22, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Hudson Alan. He has two siblings, Kayson and Maddox. His grandparents are Dee and Trey Brenneke of Park Hills, Alan and Mary Crawford of Bonne Terre, Gloria of Irondale, and Jerry and Joslyn Moore of Portland, Washington. His great-grandparents are Frankie Lawson of Leadwood, Larry and Sue Crawford of Bonne Terre, Chester Wells of Irondale, and Terry and Phyliss Moore of Park Hills.
Chevelle Hurtz
Amber and Casey Hurtz of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born February 25, 2019, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Chevelle Javelin. She has one brother, Karson. Her grandparents are Buffie and Steve Reever of Doe Run, Heather and David Noll of Park Hills, Kimberly Hurtz of Doe Run, and Bruce Kissler of Rainier, Washington. His great-grandparents are Judy Perry of Doe Run, Charles Reever of Doe Run, and Everet Kissler of Washington State.
Klayton Johnson
Kendra Whited and Paul Johnson of Park Hills are the parents of a son born February 28, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Klayton Phillip Dell. His siblings are Mileigh, Bentley, Brody, Preston, Jayden, Jamesyn, Deanna, Austin, Megan, and Kennan. His grandparents are Crystal Whited of Park Hills, Steve and Dana Whited of Ironton, and Babette Vines of Park Hills. His great-grandparents are Debra Akers of Park Hills, Donna Whited of Ironton, and Thelma Rawlins of Park Hills.
Ronan Berger
Reanna Golden and Jaiden Berger are the parents of a son born February 16, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ronan Elijah-Herron. His grandparents are Jamie and James Brunderman, David and Shannon Berger, Ron and Angela Marler, Richard Gebhardt, Debbie Black, and Patricia Wofford.
Jayden Matthews
Samantha Lockwood and Jonathan Matthews of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born February 26, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Jayden Rebecca. Her siblings are Madison and Aubrey. Her grandparents are Gregory Lockwood, Rebecca Lockwood, Anita Minks, Deborah Worley, Beulah Matthews, Shirley Bennett, and Jerry Bennett.
Milana Rickmar
Tatiana and Clifford Rickmar of Deloge are the parents of a daughter born February 27, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Milana Cliffordorna. Her siblings are Chris, Dennis, Alexsei, Miranda and Tanisha. Her grandparents are Ron Rickmar, Vladimir and Albina Khramov.
Renly Allen
Alta and Bryant Allen of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 27, 2019. His name is Renly Edward.
Roper Royer
Maddy Nash and Levi Royer of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born March 8, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Roper Jarrett. His grandparents are Larry and Diane Nash of Valles Mines, Michael and Shelby Weaver of Farmington, and Steven and Kim Boyer.
Jetlin Walls
Maggee and Landon Walls of Farmington are the parents of a son born March 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Jetlin Markus Ray. He has three brothers, Tristan, Pistol, and Arrow. His grandparents are Mark and LaRonda Walls, and Jeff and Michelle Cunningham.
Jenna Green
Jasmin and Jerad Green of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jenna Nicole. Her grandparents are Suzanne Lyons and Robert Griffin Jr., and Norma and Rolando Diaz.
Evelyn Jenkins
Lindsey and Marcus Jenkins of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 11, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Evelyn Jean. She has one sibling, Connor. Her grandparents are David and Laurie Herbst of Farmington, and Mark and Carolyn Jenkins of Desloge. Her great-grandparents are Juanita Hill of Coffman, and Jean Herbst of Farmington.
Emma Plomdahl
Cheyanna and Gregory Plomdahl of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born March 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Emma Ruth. She has one sister, Autumn. Her grandparents are Guy Caruthers, Melinda Slover, Lisa Miller, Suk Plomdahl, and Gregory Plomdahl Sr.
Weston Govero
Amanda and Grant Govero of Blackwell are the parents of a son born March 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Weston Grant. He has one sister, Bailee. His grandparents are Cindy Howard of Blackwell, Eric Govero of Tiff, Angie Cohn of Potosi, and Doug Kean of Potosi.
Tony Harbison
Amanda and Cody Harbison of Arcadia are the parents of a son born March 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 10 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Tony Eugene Scott. His siblings are Ellie Mae and Christopher. His grandparents are Tony and Jan Harbison, and Mary Kirkpatrick. His great-grandfather is Sherman Reed.
Athena Sutton
Lynsey Gulley and Jacob Sutton of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born March 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Athena Rose.
