Carter Horton

Sasha McCarver and Joshua Horton of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born May 30, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Carter Alexander Lee. He has one sister, Brooklyn. His grandparents are Dixie Metcalf, Diane Maxson, Joe Maxson, Chuck Horton, and Rodney Barron. His aunts and uncles are Jacob, Kenny, Michael, Beaner, and Chelsea.

Kayson McWilliams

Katelyn Whaley and Russell McWilliams are the parents of a son born June 2, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Kayson.

Briar Moore

Lauren van Cleave and Dustin Moore of Leadwood are the parents of a daughter born June 7, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Briar Leigh Rose. Her grandparents are George and Sandra van Cleave, Michelle Duffy, and Debra and Ricky Moore.

Cleo Martin

Tabitha and Dylan Martin of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born June 4, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Cleo Sue.

James Brown

Tiffany and James Brown of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 8, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named James Darryl Edward. His siblings are Heaven Lynn, and Asheton Samuel. His grandparents are Jim Brown, Darryl Brown, Angela Brown, Theresa Moore, and Tracy Darden.

Sawyer Conway

Bailey and Joshua of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 15, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Sawyer Catherine. Her sister is Scout. Her grandparents are Keely and Adam Hans of Farmington, and Chris and Janet Conway of Park Hills. Her great grandparents are Bob and Irene Matt of Sorento, Illinois.

Jace McCoy

Amanda and Paul McCoy are the parents of a son born June 13, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was named Jace Robert. He has one brother, Joseph. His grandparents are Cheryl McCoy, and George Delamater.

Ellieana Hampton

Amber and Jeremy Hampton are the parents of a daughter born June 9, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Ellieana Mae.

Brendon Gould

Jacob and Clarissa Gould are the parents of a son born June 11, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Brendon Jacob. His sibling is Piper. His grandparents are Elizabeth Gould, Mike and Melissa Clements, Luther Hamby, and Marian Baker.

Waylon Usher

Khrystyna Berry and Michael Usher of Arcadia are the parents of a son born June 11, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Waylon Michael.

Colson Boyer

Angel and Zachary Boyer of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born June 12, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was named Colson Lee. His brothers are Landon and Emerson. His grandparents are Christy and Scott Boyer, and Cory and Shannon Reese.

Forrest Hatfield

Hollie DeBlois and Joseph Hatfield of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 14, 2014, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Forrest Alexander Wayne. His siblings are Aiden, Jonah, and Mikie. His grandparents are Michael and Jennifer Smith.

Liam Hill

Hailie Sublett and Brandon Hill of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born June 16, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Liam Myles. His grandparents are Donna Baker, Billy Sublett, Cathy Randazzo, and Kristopher Hill.

Eli Arnold

Brandie and David Arnold of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 17, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Eli Wayne. His siblings are Emmilie and Ethan.

Cameron Pearl

Gabrielle Mitchem and Tyler Pearl of Bismarck are the parents of a son born June 17, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Cameron Matthew. His grandparents are Lisa and Theran Pearl, and Karen and Don Mitchem.

Jillian Ivory

Sarah Henson and Joseph Ivory Jr. of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 11, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Jillian Rebekah. Her grandparents are Teresa Ingram of Bonne Terre, Gary Ingram of De Soto, Constance Buchman of Farmington, and Joseph Ivory Sr.

Kharmyn Miche

Jaclyn and Steven Miche of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born June 7, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Kharmyn Ann-Marie. Her grandparents are Diana and Jack Umfleet of Park Hills, and Wendy Stovall of Ste. Genevieve.

Dawsen Hawkins

Savannah and Justin Hawkins of Cadet are the parents of a son born May 26, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Dawsen Thomas Leroy. His grandparents are Melissa (Patrick) Hawkins of Cadet, Brian Courtway of Cadet, and Lisa (Buck) Hawkins of Potosi. His great-grandparents are Ella (Kenny) Reando of Cadet, Linda (Tim) Courtway of Cadet, and Dennis Hawkins of Potosi.

Blakely Murphy

Casey and Jesse Murphy of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born May 30, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Blakely Emerson Jane. Her grandparents are Jim and Pam Garr, and John and Karon Murphy.

Huxley Nichols

Kora and Robert Nichols of Marquand are the parents of a daughter born June 21, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Huxley Nicole. Her siblings are Raelynn and Vaida. Her grandparents are JoAnn and Chris Osborne, Greg Nichols, Bill Jud, Janet and Charlie Eaves, and Jerry and Rosemay Williams.

Timothy Bullock

Leigha Yost and Timothy Bullock Jr. of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 2018, At Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Timothy Oliver Williams. His siblings are Faith, Jesse “Jay Jay”, Khynslee “Remi”, and Sawyer. Her grandparents are Jeff and Tami Dietzfelbinger, Nancy Moore, Timothy Bullock Sr., and Jeffrey Farina.

Rowan McWilliams

Megan and Brock McWilliams of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 30, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Rowan Archer. His siblings are Myah, Kayden, Korbin, Capri, and Jackson. His grandparents are Natalie and Teresa Weeks, Bobbie Lawson and Juanita Barnes, and Robyn and DeWayne McWilliams.

Aviah Volner

Nemah Sheets and Nicholas Volner of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born June 25, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Aviah Harlow. Her sister is Emma. Her grandparents are Cheryl and Rick Volner, and Jessica and Tim Sheets. Her aunt and uncle are Bobbie Joe and Tim Barnheart. Her cousins are Mason, Logan, and Eligh.

Easton Schmitt

Megan Pratt and Michael Schmitt of Festus are the parents of a son born June 21, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Easton Ellis. His siblings are Carter and Jocelyn. His grandparents are Gene and Nancy Schmitt of Festus, Victoria Robinson of Fredericktown, and Michael Evans of Festus.

