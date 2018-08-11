Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Jaxtyn Fortenberry

Zoee Pratt and Collin Fortenberry of Desloge are the parents of a son born June 18, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Jaxtyn Michael. His grandparents are Robert and Angela Pratt of Desloge, and Greg and Becky Corcoran of Branson.

Nolan Tripp

Cierra and Cody Tripp are the parents of a son born July 2, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Nolan William Ray. He has one brother, Liam. His grandparents are Rhonda Atherton, Bobbie Schooner, Richard Atherton, and Roger Tripp.

Allen McKee

Dona McKee of Potosi is the mother of a son born June 27, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Allen Lee. His siblings are Alona and Adria. His grandparents are David and Lesa McKee.

Katlyn Emily

Sierra and Cody Emily of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born June 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Katlyn Bree. She has one brother, Hayden. Her grandparents are Laura, Chris, Dawn, and Donnie.

Faithlyn Stringham

Hope and Chris Stringham of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 9, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Faithlyn Joy. She has two siblings, Amelia and Eli. Her grandparents are Priscilla Sellers of Park Hills, and Danial and Marilyn Stringham of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Brantley Stevens

Cassidy Vance and Austin Stevens of Potosi are the parents of a son born July 4, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Brantley Drake.

Arley Bellew

Alexandrea and Jacob Bellew of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born July 2, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Arley Dean. His grandparents are Gaye Potter, and Bob and Eartha Michel.

Jaxon Brooks

Brianna Fisher and Dustin Brooks are the parents of a son born July 2, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Jaxon Rian. His sister is Sophia. His grandparents are Shelly Fisher, Bryan Davis, Kelly Barber, and Mark Brooks and Dawn.

Carter McClung

Monique Smith and Charles McClung Jr. of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 5, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Carter Dean. His brother is Chance. His grandparents are Sonia Smith, Tisha McClung, and Charles McClung Sr.

Emma King

Emily Gaspard and Joseph King Jr. of Des Arc are the parents of a daughter born July 5, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Emma Leigh. Her brother is Drake. Her grandparents are Rob and Becky Pedeu of Des Arc, and Marvin Gaspard of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.

