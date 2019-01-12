Beau Bellew
Sara and Eric Bellew of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 23, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Beau Beck. He has two siblings, Brandt and Bristol. His grandparents are Bob and Sarah Wills of Bonne Terre, and Carl and Thelma Bellew of Fredericktown. His great-grandparents are Peggy Hahn of Doe Run, and Barbara Humphry of Farmington.
Lydia Burbank
Destany and Shawn Burbank of Leadwood are the parents of a daughter born November 9, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pound, 15 ounces and was named Lydia Lou. Her grandparents are Violet Barger, Timmy and Neena McMahan, Kevin Burbank, and Nancy Lewis. Her great-grandparents are Connie Miller, and Marie Dear. Her great-great-grandparents are Connie and Freddy Edgin.
Ronald Seybold
Kayla Lewis and Chase Seybold of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born November 16, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Ronald James Anoton. He has two siblings, Nathan and Carter. His grandparents are Brandie and Anton Seybold, and Tammy and Jeff Lewis.
Bryce Pratt-Evans
Ciera Pratt and Edward Evans of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born November 15, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Bryce Guitar. He has two brothers, Dustin and Mason. His grandparents are Roger Pratt, and Debra Knight.
Ozzlynn Myers
Kristen and Robert Myers of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born November 13, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Ozzlynn Lavigne. Her siblings are Mary Jane, Christopher, Lila, and Raylynn. Her grandparents are Jessica Bridgeton, Donnie Hovis, Billy Early, Marla Early, and William Conklin.
Halston Stephens
Briley Brackett and Hunter Stephens of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 18, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Halston Matthew. His grandparents are Anita Brackett, Todd Brackett, and Leslie and Gary Stephens. His great-grandparents are Dale and Patty Barnhouse, Donnie and Sharon Crump, Ellen Stephens, the late Jerry Stephens, Rae McDowell, and the late Charles McDowell. His great-great-grandparents are Thelma Haynes, and Virginia Barnhouse.
Leonidas Radford
Ashlee and Keith Radford of Park Hills are the parents of a son born October 8, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was named Leonidas Alexander. He has two siblings, Serenity and Keith. His grandparents are Teresa Radford, and David Radford.
Aalayia Whited-Kirby
Joanna Whited and Christopher Kirby of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born December 26, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Aalayia Grace. She has one sibling, Skylar. Her grandparents are Samuel and Vickie Whited, and Christine Overton.
Oaklynn Vernon
Sarah and Eric Vernon of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born December 27, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Oaklynn Ivy. Her siblings are Bentley and Carter. Her grandparents are Christy and Mickey Yount, and Shelly Nalley.
Ryleigh Bullock
Kayla Walker and Kyle Bullock of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 27, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Ryleigh Sue. She has one brother, Joseph. Her grandparents are Loretta Walker, Steve Walker, Katherine Yates, Jeff Bullock, and Bree Bullock.
Emberly Rhoden
Katlyn Cross and Emmett Rhoden of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Emberly Renee. She has one sister, Alouna. Her grandparents are Dawn and Matthew Cross, and LaDonna Tyler and Italo Wade.
Paisley Wilson
Heather Hartup and Tim Wilson of Perryville are the parents of a daughter born January 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Paisley Ann. She has one brother, William. Her grandparents are Jim Gideon, Stacie Gideon, Brenda Agnew, Terry Agnew, Randy Hartrup, and Crystal Hartrup.
Jaxon Pulliam
Casandra and Cody Pulliam of Irondale are the parents of a son born January 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxon Matthew. His sisters are Aizlyne and Adalyne. His grandparents are Tammy Mills, Joyce and Gale O’neail, Tom and Elaine Pulliam, Sylvia Mills, Rita Beck, Tony Ketcherside, Larry Mills, and Nelly Pulliam.
Kamden Rulo
Octavia and Brandon Rulo are the parents of a son born January 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Kamden Axel-Kaine. His grandparents are James and Rebecca Renshaw, William Rulo, and Angie McCullough.
