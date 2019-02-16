Hallie Robinson
Samantha and Eric Robinson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born January 10, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Hallie Grace. She has three siblings, Prestyn, Peyton, and Lainee. Her grandparents are John Barton of Irondale, Tom and Elaine Pulliam of Irondale, and Joe and Karen Robinson of Bismarck. Her great-grandparents are Joan Barton, Ceann Nipper, Lois and Floyd Eaton, Rita Beck, and Tony Ketcherside.
Tyton Cox
Samantha Graziana and Clayton Cox of Farmington are the parents of a son born January 9, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Tyton Stone. He has two siblings, Stella and Ruby.
Madison Gray
Crystal and Anthony Gray of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born January 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Madison Flora Marie. Her siblings are Gregory, Gavin, Faith, Kevin, and Anthony Jr. Her grandparents are Nancy Rhodes, and Richard Hollars.
Oaklee Edwards
Kelsey Edwards is the mother of a daughter born January 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Oaklee Marie.
Braylyn Spangler
Kelli Turner and Austin Spangler of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born January 10, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Braylyn Jo. Her grandparents are Thomas and Joann Spangler, Teresa Bounds, Jason Rust, and Celeste Werner.
Levi Burnia
Angel Godat and Ronnie Burnia of Park Hills are the parents of a son born January 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was named Levi Aaron. His siblings are Zane, DeShawn, Mathew, Jasmine, Dakota, Konner, Cooper. His grandparents are Dawn and Dale Blakely, Rick Godat, and Wilma and Ronald Burnia.
Tanner Recar
Christy and Ray Recar of Cadet are the parents of a son born January 16, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Tanner Ray Anderson. His siblings are Tyler, Timothy, April, Anthony, and Thomas. His grandparents are Patricia Hansson of Potosi, Izetta Brown in Lemay, and Lary and Karen Recar of Dixon. His great-great-grandparent is Dale Brown.
Arielle Anderson
Cheyenne Anderson of Potosi is the mother of a daughter born January 20, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Arielle Nicole. Her grandparents are Misty Anderson, Michael Webb, and Donna Vance.
Maggie Cox
Aarika and Jason Cox are the parents of a daughter born January 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Maggie. She has one older brother, Aly. Her grandparents are Gail and Raymond Price, and Connie and Roger Cox.
Anthony Eckhoff
Ashley Roach and Austyn Eckhoff are the parents of a son born January 24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was named Anthony Duane Lee. His sisters are Elena and Adalynne. His grandparents are Jodi and Greg Montgomery, Duane and Abby Eckhoff, Penny Roach, and Larry Brunk. His great-grandparents are Kathy Mullins, Norman Dwight Miller, Gary and Eileen Eckhoff, Pam and Mike White, Patricia Roach, and Bob Roach. His great-great-grandmother is Mona Miller.
Brentley Kilcullen
Destiny Kilcullen of Cadet is the mother of a son born January 24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Brentley Ray Stephen. His grandparents re Denise Dornbach, Angela English, Adam Dornbach, and Scott Lucas. His great-grandparents are Mary Montegomery, Jim Skiles, Phyllis and Stanley Lucas, John Kilcullen, and Dennis and Valerie Dornbach.
Athena Janis
Bailey M. Lathan and Trenton Janis of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Athena Laree. She has one sister, Davina. Her grandparents are Michell Niggerman, Joe Niggerman, Angie Turner, Stan Janis, James Latham, and Greg Turner. Her great-grandparents are Faye and Bob Irwin, and Barb and Tony Ward.
Melody McDonald
Brittany Minks is the mother of a daughter born January 24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Melody Pauline.
Lewie Marler
Paige Kinstler and Toby Marler of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born January 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Lewie Z. He has one sister, Loraine. His grandparents are Jeannie Beers, Lewis Kinstler, Kim Moss, David Marler, and Regina Marler.
Rylynn Parks
Hannah Wells and Gregory Parks of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born January 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Rylynn Grace. Her grandparents are Donnie and Cindy Wells of Park Hills, and Greg and Annie Parks of Farmington.
Brycen Fowler
Janet and Joey Fowler of Farmington are the parents of a son born January 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He has two siblings, Brody and Brantley. His grandparents are Jim and the late Linda Guinn of Park Hills, Pamela Fowler, and the late Vernon Fowler.
Leon Mouser
Lana and Branden Mouser of Cadet are the parents of a son born January 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Leon Xavier. He has one brother, Ayden. His grandparents are Amy and Mike Stegall of Bonne Terre, and Linda and Harold Mouser of Cadet.
Hazel Reed
Megan and Andrew Reed of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 22, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Hazel June. Her grandparents are Tom and Debra Reed of Park Hills, and Mary and Allan Crawford of Bonne Terre.
Destinee Card
Kellsey Francis and Mark Card of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 18, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City. She weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Destinee Annlouise. She has three siblings, Ashlee, Aiden and Mason. Her grandparents are Traci Francis of Farmington, and Ann Lavoie of Crowley Texas.
Cassidy Brown
Angela and Brad Brown are the parents of a daughter born January 29, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Cassidy Leann. She has two sisters, Hanna and Hazel. Her grandparents are Mike and Cindy Garner, Harold and Leona Swaringam, and Kenny and Jonna Brown.
Colin Reinitz
Christina and Michael Reinitz of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 4, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, and was named Colin Lee. He has one sister, Madelyn. His grandparents are Kay and Randy Knox of Farmington, and Lee and Leslie Reinitz of Farmington. His great-grandparents are Barbara Knox of Farmington, and Kay Penfield of Farmington.
Rayley Jo Wilson
Raven Wilson of Arcadia is the mother of a daughter born January 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Rayley Jo Marie. Her grandparents are Jelly Jo and Bill Wilson Jr. of Arcadia, Jeff and Sandy Gaston of Leasburg, Missouri, and Brad and Gina Blunt of Holts Summit, Missouri. Her aunt is Jayla Wilson, and her uncle is Dane Wilson, both of Arcadia.
Waylon Loyd
Danelle Ballard and Johnathan Loyd of Centerville are the parents of a son born January 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Waylon Robert. His grandparents are Gina and Joe Loyd, Jason and Tonya Ballard, and Donna Ballard.
Ava AuBuchon
Casey and John AuBuchon of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born February 2, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Ava Jo. She has one brother, John Jr. Her grandparents are Wyck and Jody Wadlow, and Cynthia and Gail Catron.
Hazel Carlyon
Abigail Carlyon of Irondale is the mother of a daughter born February 2, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Hazel Grace Lynn. Her grandparents are Scott Carlyon, and Amanda Barton.
Cambralynn Davis
Amanda Rouse and Keith Davis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 10, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Cambralynn Arla. Her grandparents are Dale and Sue Rouse of Womack, and Bill and Kay Dixon of Park Hills.
Evelyn Harris
Marissa Bess and Alex Harris are the parents of a daughter born February 10, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Evelyn Rose. Her grandparents are Steve and Sherri Smith of Bonne Terre, Jerry and Denise Bess of Patton, and Ron and Leanne Harris of Bonne Terre. His great-grandparents are Leonard and Sally Bess of Bonne Terre, and Bobby and Helen Harris of Bonne Terre.
Brynn Johnson
Amanda and Timothy Johnson of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 4, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Brynn Marie. Her siblings are Hayden, Colton, Kaleb, Emma, and Camyle.
Jett Weiler
Deanna Ruelas and Travis Weiler of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born February 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Jett Walter. He has two brother, Micheal Ruelas, and Micheal Rector. His grandparents are Victoria Ruelas, Pamela Merriman, Heather Weiler, and Roger Weiler.
