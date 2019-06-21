Magnolia Duncan
Kelsie and Brandon Duncan of Park Hills, are the parents of a daughter born October 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Magnolia Mae. Her grandparents are Tami Robinett and Rodney Adams of Park Hills; Peggy Mattingly of Arcadia, Dan and Trina Duncan of Farmington, Randy Barton, and Tracy Brownewell of Leadwood. Her great-grandparents are Leroy and Alice Barton of Leadwood.
Caroline Mackley
Samantha and Cory Mackley of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born May 17, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Caroline Mae. She has one sister, Charlotte Rae. Her grandparents are Cindy and Darren Crocker of Farmington. Jeff and Susan Romines of Branson, and Tracy and Charity Mackley of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are Nelda and Ralph Crocker of Iron Mountain, and Howard Hamlin of Annapolis.
Raelynn LaChance
Sydney Friend and Kameron LaChance of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born May 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Raelynn Kay. She has one sibling, Talon. Her grandparents are Matthew Friend, Melody Martinez, Kevin LaChance, and Karla Graham.
Makenlee Gilliam
Kendra McNeary and Daniel Gilliam of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born May 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Makenlee Rose. She has one brother, Isaiah. Her grandparents are Donna Richardson and Michelle Whitehead.
Charley Turpin
Brandi Friese and Charles Turpin of Glen Allen are the parents of a daughter born May 9, 2019, at Saint Francis Healthcare in Cape Girardeau. She has two sisters. Her grandparents are Priscilla Friese of Glen Allen, Bill Williams of Glen Allen, the late Roger Friese of Glen Allen, and Charles and Verna Turpin of Old Appleton
Rhemi Jamirson
Lynsie and Tyler Jamirson of Bloomsdale are the parents of a daughter born February 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Rhemi Kay. She has two siblings, Brendan and Haven. Her grandparents are Kelly and Henry Jennemann of De Soto, Denzil and Cathy McGraw of Bismarck, Stephanie and Homer Mooney of Bloomsdale, and Sharon and Jerry Illges of Gulf Port, Mississippi.
Abigail Lowe
Marilyn and Gary Lowe of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born January 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Abigail Kathleen. She has five siblings, Isabella, Joshua, Gabriel, Nathan, and Zachary. Her grandparents are Richard and Beth Kwentus of Belleville, Illinois.
Greyson Myers
Ciera and Jordan Myers of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born May 22, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Greyson Ashdyn. He has one sibling, Brayden. His grandparents are Cybil and Mark Rohan of Fredericktown, Chad Dugge of Fredericktown, and Jim and Beverly Myers of Park Hills. His great-grandparents are Guy and Tammy Autry, Richard and Helen Dugge, Marquetta and Wayne Bryson, and Ronnie and Cristy Cooper.
Malik Hubbard
Amber Stokes and James Hubbard of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was named Malik Alexander. He has one brother, Jackson. His grandparents are Amanda Harper, Anthony Stokes, James Wright, and Frances Wright
Logan Cox
Jamie Cox, and Daniel Keith Jr. of Bismarck are the parents of a son born May 16, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Logan Michael. His grandparents are Jack Cox, Daniel Keith Sr., Cheryl Labrot, Dennie Keith, and Kelly Ribaudo.
Huckston Schwantner
Brittany Crites and Kyle Schwantner of Farmington are the parents of a son born May 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Huckston Ky. He has two siblings Tanner and Tucker. His grandparents are Dave and Linda Roberts of St. Louis, and Kyle Schwantner Sr. and Kathy Rulo of Park Hills.
Ensley Miller
Emili and Zachary Miller of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born May 22, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was named Ensley Rose. Her grandparents are Kimberly Penrod, Keith Penrod, Ricky Crocker, Paulette Cole, and Tim Miller.
Raymond Stewart IV
Jessica Jameson and Ray Stewart of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was named Raymond Roy IV. His siblings are Hannah, Triston, Tyler, Dax, and Dawson. His grandparents are Dena Underhill, Mark Jameson, Tammy Jameson, Nancy Stewart, and Raymond Stewart Jr.
Robert Crites III
Kayla and Robert Crites II of Ironton are the parents of a son born May 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Robert III. His Grandparents are Thomas and Deidra Johns, Robert Crites, Kim and Bruce Pulley, and Jaydan and Paisley Crites.
Cash Baldwin
Katie Harris and Jackie Baldwin of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was named Cash Jaxon. His grandparents are Kim and Bobbie Fisher, Rodney Harris, Jackie Baldwin Sr., and Cathy Shipley.
Axl Kempster
Payton and Cody Kempster of Potosi are the parents of a son born May 30, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Axl DeWayne.
Lyle Hull
Steve and Miki Hull of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born May 29, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Lyle Lee. His grandparents are Victor and Sherry Harding, and Geraldine Hull.
Gracelynn Rulo
Brittaney Nash and Curtis Rulo of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born June 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Gracelynn Faye. Her siblings are Danny, William, De’Anna, Kaylee, Paisley, and Brooklyn. Her grandparents are Candy and Wayne Tindell, Jody Stubblefield, and Randy Nash.
Colt Korn
Katie Smith and Christopher Korn are the parents of a son born June 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Colt Ray. His siblings are Sylvia and Mya. His grandparents are Donald Korn, and Rodney and Jeannie Smith.
Caleigh Sansoucie
Casey Moser and Dylan Sansoucie of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born June 10, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Caleigh Evoyne. She has one sibling, Addisyn.
Milo Eddings
Chloe White and Mason Eddings of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 12, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Milo Karl. His grandparents are Danita and Barry White, and Lacey Hopkins.
