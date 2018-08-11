Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Coghills celebrate 70 years together

Pat (formerly Patricia Hughes) and Tom Coghill of Phoenix, Ariz., celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary August 7th, with their family. They were married in 1948, at Henderson, Texas

Fresh out of the Navy, Tom met Pat while traveling by Greyhound bus on their way back to college in Missouri. After being stood up three times by Tom, the fourth time was a charm. They have been together ever since and have enjoyed many great experiences and successes.

Before retiring Tom was a corporate defense attorney defending national and international corporations in product liability litigations. Pat was an elementary school teacher before starting their family and has been a constant support and companion.

The couple have three children: Vicki Lawson, Cathy Moran, and James, all of Phoenix; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

