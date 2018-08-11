Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ms. Loretta Wall is proud to announce the engagement of her daughter Phyllis Wall to Sean Stanford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Stanford of Troy, Missouri.

Phyllis is a 1989 graduate of Fredericktown High School. The couple have an October 2018 wedding planned in Foristell, Missouri.

