Corbin Hampton
Amanda and Josh Hampton of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 5, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Corbin Layne. He has two siblings, Jayden and Collin. His grandparents are Jon Hampton, Katie and Scott Northern, and Sandra and Brian Gallagher. His great-grandmother is Anita Hampton. His great-great-grandmother is Betty Horton.
Brody Hahn
Valeyna Dennis and Dustin Hahn of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 8, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Brody Joe. He has three sisters, Lavaeha, Asia, and Harper. His grandparents are Linda Conway, Pam Eaves, and Joe Thomas.
Gracelyn McClain
Sasha McClain and Donald Wilson of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born August 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Gracelyn Ann Marie. Her siblings are Matthew and Bentley. Her grandparents are Daniel McClain, and Michelle Gibson.
Castan Watson
Lexi and Chase Watson are the parents of a son born August 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Castan Ray. His grandparents are Rebecca and Justin White, Jeffrey and Andrea Crocker, and Shawn and Shelly Watson.
Lynann Mullens
Courtney Lazalier of Fredericktown is the mother of a daughter born August 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Lynann Rushell. She has two siblings, Carson and Landon. Her grandparents are Rushell Lazalier, Scott Lazalier, Kevin Mullins, and Jackie Mullins.
Aleigha Teel
Tashinajo Kowalski and Victor Teel II are the parents of a daughter born August 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Aleigha Rose. Her siblings are Victor, Adrieannam, Brycen, Skylar, and Tristan. Her grandparents are Ann Kowalski, and Karen and Jeff Langston.
Elijah Elsworth
Tara DeSpain and Kort Elsworth are the parents of a son born August 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Elijah Michael. His grandparents are Ronni Short, Debbi Elsworth, Jaydin Kline, Luke Elsworth, and Kamden DeSpain.
Nevaeh Laws
Jessica Duncan and John Laws of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born August 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Nevaeh Lynn Marie Ann. Her grandparents are Sharon Duncan, Billy Duncan, and Diane White. Her aunt is Christina Laws.
Lexi Heenan
Angel Heenan is the mother of a daughter born August 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Lexi. Her grandparents are Kimberly Heenan, and Brent Cassidy.
Madison Hoskin
Kristen and Justin Hoskin of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born August 22, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Madison Rose. Her siblings are Kara and Nolan. Her grandparents are Robert and Sandra Boyd, Debra Hoskin, and Robert Hoskin.
Kenzie Miller
Brittany LaChance and Kevin Miller of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born August 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Kenzie Joyce. Her siblings are Kallie, Elizabeth, and Hadley. Her grandparents are Ronnie and Nancy LaChance, and Kevin and Tina Miller.
Taylin Helms
Natasha Muse of Park Hills is the mother of a daughter born July 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Taylin Marie. She has three siblings, Makenzi, Marissa, and Michael. Her grandparents are Tammi and Jeff Sawtelle.
Brakley Collins
Taylor Collins of Potosi is the mother of a daughter born August 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Brakley Rose. Her grandparents are Matthew Upchurch, and Tiffany Collins.
Winston Worley
Litany and Garrett Worley of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 30, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Winston Elijah. His grandparents are Helen and Brian Jones of Farmington, Robert and Laura Maize of Farmington, and Julie and Tommy Worley of Farmington.
Nirvana Muse
Kristin Berry and Camron Muse of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born August 29, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Nirvana Rayne. Her siblings are Brice and Natalee. Her grandparents are Windy and Steve Berry, and Kim Beck and Roger Muse.
William Cotton V
Destiny Rector and Billy Cotton of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 29, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds and was named William Jackson V. His grandparents are Christine Rector, Tiana Krause, John Renshaw, Allen Sirclum, William Cotton III, and Henery Shuford.
Ace Frazier
Jessica and Dale Frazier of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 4, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Ace Wesley Dean. His grandparents are Janet and Ronald Fox of Bismarck, and Tonya and James Frazier of Farmington. His great-grandparents are Mary Wesonburger of Farmington, Mary Letterman of Wichita, Kansas, and Steve Frazier of De Soto.
Charlotte Day
Lacey Nowack and Bradley Day of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born Sept. 4, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Charlotte Elizabeth. Her grandparents are Michael Nowack, Nancy Kempa, Eileen Fitzgerald, James Day, and Cathy Day. Her great-grandparents are Lillie Nowack, Doris Powell, and Edward Powell.
Francisco Zepeda
Sarah and Sal Zepeda of Jackson are the parents of a son born September 4, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Francisco Joseph. He has one sister, Penelope. His grandparents are Tom and Tracy Collins of Festus, Tim and Katie Johnson of Bonne Terre, and Manuel and Maria Zepeda of Vacaville, California. His great-grandparents are Tim and Vicky Kennon of Festus, and Marcella Johnson of De Soto.
Owen Paisley
Kylee Lewis and Jonah Paisley are the parents of a son born September 6, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Owen Michael. He has one sibling, Oaklynn. His grandparents are DeAnn and Kenny Squires of Bloomsdale, and Eric and Christina Paisley of Perryville. His great-grandparents are Mike and Jeanette Lewis of Leadwood.
Phoenix Propst-Smith
Ashley Propst and Chris Smith are the parents of a son born September 3, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Phoenix Allen. He has two siblings, Jace and Logan. His grandparents are Angela Propst, Debra Smith, Teddy Thomure, and Mark Smith.
Conner Browers
Brittany Sutton and Baretta Brower of Ironton are the parents of a son born September 3, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Conner Jase. His siblings are Zac, Rhianniah, and Dustin. His grandparents are Roberta and Marvin Browers, Beatrice and Brad Cook, and Robbie and Rochelle Sutton.
Ayva Lawson
Jennifer and Jacob Lawson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born September 3, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Ayva Gene. Her siblings are Isabella, Rebecca, Aliah, Layla, and Isaiah.
