Birth Announcements

Ronan Moss

Callie and Justin Moss of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Ronan Elias. He has one sister, Gwyndolin. His grandparents are Phyllis Kennedy, Charles and Ann Sonderlin, Karen Smith, and Rick and Shari Moss

McCoy Heifner

Savannah Beard and Taylor Heifner of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 22, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named McCoy Ray. He has three siblings, Tate, Joise, and Ryan. His grandparents are AnnMarie Sutherland and Bill Beard of Farmington, and Dan and Wendy Heifner. His great-grandparents are Trisha and Philip Norris, Linda Beard, Tome and Marie Revelle, and Geraldine Heifner

Case Baldwin

Katie Harris and Jackie Baldwin II of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born April 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds and was named Case Lucas. He has four siblings, Keaton Cash, Emily, and Olivia. His grandparents are Kimberly Faris-Fisher, Bob Fisher, Jackie Baldwin Sr., and Cathy Shipley.

Oliver Hance