Birth Announcements

Maxton Koenig
Taylor and Mathew Koenig of Bismarck are the parents of a son born August 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Maxton Lee Scott. He has two sisters, Makaylee and Maylee. His grandparents are Kevin and Marcie Watson of Bismarck. His great-grandparents, are Ed and Carol Watson of Leadwood, and Paul Diane Carlyon of Desloge. His great-great grandmother is Mary Lee Mounce.
Rio Irvin
Brandy and Eric Irvin of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born March 25, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Rio Jewel. She has one brother, Ranger. Her grandparents are Frank and Shelly Bowles of Doe Run, Sam and Terry McWay of O’Fallon, and Vince and Maria Crump of Piedmont.
Genesis Richards
Linsey and Zachary Richards of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born March 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Genesis Serenity Rayne. She has three siblings, Brayden, Aria, and Shaelynne. Her grandparents are Laura and Larry Richards of Bourbon, Missouri, Stephanie Whipple of Graffton, Illinois, and Scott Byrd of Iola, Texas.
Maleena Iahn
Ericka Beck and Andrew Iahn are the parents of a daughter born March 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Maleena Grace. She has one sibling, Coco. Her grandparents are Amy Villmer, Ryan Bock, Joseph Iahn, and Bekki Clubb. Her great-grandparents are the Clubbs, Jim and Kim Hise, Rebecca Martin, and Ted Villmer. Her great-great-grandmother is Bernice Villmer.
Stella Rector
Stacey Thurston and Johnny Rector of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Stella Finn. Her siblings are Jordan, Stetler, and Macie. Her grandparents are Lorraine Rector, Tom Rector, and Claudie and Marie Henderson.
Xyla Light
Chelsea Camden and Levi Light are the parents of a daughter born April 4, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Xyla Dyanne. Her grandparents are Taria and Jamie Maize, and Trisha and Jim Garman.
MaKayla O’Neail
Jennifer and Justin O’Neail of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born April 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named MaKayla Rose. She has two siblings, Mathew and McKenzie.
Benton Lay
Brie and Lonnie Lay of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 10, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Benton Zackary. He has one sibling, Finley. His grandparents are Stacy Williams and Rich Herbst of Farmington, Keith Lay, Carla Lay, and Richard Gains. His great-grandparents are Phyllis Pashia, Barb Underwood, and Carol and Dean Greever.
Azrael Proffer
Brittany Penberthy and Clayton Proffer of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born March 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Azrael Loddie. Her siblings are Dray, Madi, Dalton, and Gemma. Her grandparents are Rick and Nikki Proffer of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Trixie Jackson of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Haislee Fox
Mara Mills and Jonathan Fox of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born March 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Haislee Ann Marie. Her grandparents are Jill Harris of Leadwood, Paul Fox, of Iron Mountain Lake, April and Mike Pendergratf of Richwoods, Mitch and Jen Mills of Potosi, and Bonnie and Graydon Mills of Potosi.
Zayn Daniel
Jessica and Zachary Daniel of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born April 6, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He has three siblings, Colin, Parker, and Tinsleigh. His grandparents are Monica Bryan, Mike Russ, John and Michelle Daniel, and Kim and Eric McMurry.
Harper Tittle
Hazel Parmley and Brent Tittle of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born April 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She has one brother, Isaiah.
Cash Lee
Chelsea Rawson and Thomas Lee are the parents of a son born April 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Cash Lane. His grandparents are Robert and Nancy Lee, Ronda Hartrup, and Susan Stacy.
Kinsley Middleton
Hailey Wills and Jenck Middleton of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 14, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Kinsley Ann. Her grandparents are Amy Wills of Farmington, and Karen Browne of Piedmont. Her great-grandparents are Bob and Sarah Wills of Bonne Terre.
Magnolia Kauffmann
Natalie and Derek Kauffmann of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 14, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Magnolia Grace. Her grandparents are Stan and Christina Jackson of Farmington, and Kevin and Lisa Kauffmann of Park Hills.
Brody Martin
Elsie Singleton and Billy Ray Martin of Park Hills are the parents of a son born March 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, and was named Brody ray. He has five siblings, Ethan, Jakob, Kaylee, Katy, and Nick. His grandparents are Sharon and Dale Weiler of Ste. Genevieve, Emma and John Pyeatt of Bonne Terre, and the late Leonard Ray Martin.
Adelynn Schmaltz
Emily Hill and Ronnie Schmaltz of De Soto are the parents of a daughter born April 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Adelynn Danielle. Her grandparents are Jerry and Gayle Hill of De Soto, Mike and Devona Mesey of De Soto, and Rich and Angie Schmaltz of park Hills.
Logan Stetina
Wendi and Jeremy Stetina of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born March 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Logan Jeremiah. He has three sisters, Molly, Maggie, and Violet.
Noah Howard
Heather Howard is the mother of a son born April 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Noah Lee. He has one brother, TJ. His grandparents are Chip Howard, and Karen and Paul Hill. His great-grandparents are Pat and Frank Howard.
Aliza Fields
Hailee McCarty and Jayde Fields of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Aliza Jolee. She has four siblings, Averi, Ayden, Ariya, and Anniston. Her grandparents are Jeff and Christy Fields. Her great-grandparents are Claude and Lee Fields.
Tatum Marler
Chasity and Ronald Marler of Park Hills are the parents of a son born April 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Tatum Gage. He has two siblings, Haydin and Riley. His grandparents are Lorie Nicholson, Bryan Davis, and Tammy Trautwein.
Athena Silvers
Katie and Cory Silvers of St. Francois County are the parents of a daughter born April 19, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Athena Wren. She has one sister, Azalea. Her grandparents are Ginger masters, Janet Skinner, Kevin Silvers, and Rick Skinner.
Oliver Pettus
Deianeira Wade and Jared Pettus of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born April 15, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Oliver David. His grandparents are Julia Pettus, Jeremy Pettus, Teresa Shanks, and James Shanks.
Ronan Moss
Callie and Justin Moss of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Ronan Elias. He has one sister, Gwyndolin. His grandparents are Phyllis Kennedy, Charles and Ann Sonderlin, Karen Smith, and Rick and Shari Moss
McCoy Heifner
Savannah Beard and Taylor Heifner of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 22, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named McCoy Ray. He has three siblings, Tate, Joise, and Ryan. His grandparents are AnnMarie Sutherland and Bill Beard of Farmington, and Dan and Wendy Heifner. His great-grandparents are Trisha and Philip Norris, Linda Beard, Tome and Marie Revelle, and Geraldine Heifner
Case Baldwin
Katie Harris and Jackie Baldwin II of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born April 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds and was named Case Lucas. He has four siblings, Keaton Cash, Emily, and Olivia. His grandparents are Kimberly Faris-Fisher, Bob Fisher, Jackie Baldwin Sr., and Cathy Shipley.
Oliver Hance
Kaylie Misselhorn and James Hance of Pilot Knob are the parents of a son born April 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Oliver James. His grandparents are Amanda and Ryan Misselhorn, and Matt and Brenda Hance.
Kaitelyn Hartman
Elizabeth and Timothy Hartman of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born April 30, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Kaitelyn RaeLynn. She has four siblings, Addison, Madalyn, Emily, and Bradlee. Her grandparents are Beth and Roy Trokey of Potosi, and Chris and Brad Asher of Belgrade. Her great-grandparents are Marie Asher of Bixby, Sandra King of Cadet, and Kathy and Paul Smith of Bixby.
Alayna Brown
Hailey Travis and Shane Brown of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born April 24, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Alayna Rose. Her grandparents are Melanie Manion, Joseph Travis, and Heather Fisher.
Zayden Moore
Sheena Becker and Nathan Moore of Potosi are the parents of a son born April 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Zayden Lee. His grandparents are Denise Wisdom, Kevin Becker, Paul Wisdom, Elizabeth Peterson Moore, Patrick Moore, and Goldie Thompson.
Tucker Peppers
Michelle and Layne Peppers of Fredericktown re the parents of a son born April 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Tucker Ray. Hid grandparents are Mark and Deborah Peppers, and Philip and Theresa Wulfert.
Jocelynn Byers
Keila DeGonia of Bismarck is the mother of a daughter born April 29, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was named Jocelynn Suella Nichole. She has one brother, Jacob. Her grandparents are Allan and Chris Byers, Her aunt and uncles are Krissie Byers, Korey Byers, and Ethan Osburn.
August Hill
Bethany Luther and Matthew Hill of Park Hills are the parents of a son born April 23, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named August James. He has one sister, Sarah. His grandparents are Leanna and Billy Luther, and Tina Calvert.
