Couple’s legacy is their faith, lifetime of love

“Dad was very musical,” said Laura. “He could play the bass guitar well.”

She said one of his greatest joys in life was singing with his three children. They sang together locally and ministered together at their home church for more than 40 years as the Roney Family.

Daughter Julie agreed. She said the family could be found every Wednesday night at church when they would practice together. Mary Ann always brought snacks and watched her grandchildren in the nursery.

“We prayed before we sang that God would use our family,” said Julie. “We still have Dad’s song book and hundreds of pages of music that we will cherish forever. That’s a wonderful memory for all three of us.”

Laughing, she said if their father forgot the words to songs, he just made them up and they went along with it.

“Mom and Dad were so kind and always in a good mood and uplifting anytime you saw them or talked to them,” said Billy.

Most importantly, he said “they always put God first in whatever they did.”

He added that his dad’s favorite song was “Meet Me at the Table.”