1 new COVID-related death and 129 new cases in SFC

St. Francois County has had 17 COVID-19-related deaths and almost 1,000 new confirmed cases in October.
As of Friday, there have been 957 new cases this month, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. They reported one new COVID-related death and 129 new cases on Friday.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott said the county continues to experience widespread community transmission and most of the new cases are outside of the Department of Corrections outbreaks and long-term care facilities.
Of the 466 active cases, 20 are related to the DOC outbreaks and 83 are associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 28 deaths and 3,319 total cases since March 22 in the county.
The rate of positivity for the county rose to 13% for the week starting Oct. 18, the most recent update available. It was down to 11.6% the week before.
“Missouri as a whole is still red on the White House reports,” Elliott said. “I think we are headed into a difficult time of the year.”
With the colder weather, people will be outside less where there is better ventilation and more space to socially distance.
“I think gatherings are going to become more of an issue,” Elliott explained. “As it gets colder, we won't really have the option of doing things outside. From what I've read, they expect cases to continue to increase through the winter. And of course, that's going to be combined with a flu season and so it's even more important to continue trying to follow those public health mitigation efforts.”
Elliott said on Friday that the first case of flu has already been confirmed in the county. She encouraged community members to get a flu vaccine at either the health center or their local pharmacy or their healthcare provider.
The health center has opened up additional appointment times for flu shots. Call 573-431-1932 ext. 131 to set up an appointment.
After announcing her resignation as the health center director earlier this week, Elliott said the health board is actively searching for her replacement. They have opened up the position internally and externally.
Elliott said she has accepted another position that will be less stressful for her family. Her last day will be Nov. 20.
Despite enduring many negative comments, which she said is expected, she choked up talking about all the positive feedback she has received.
“The only thing that matters to me is that I've been able to serve the community and make a difference,” Elliott said. “I love what I do … I've had many, many people reach out and tell me how thankful they are for the health center and the work that we've done with the very little resources that we have. I appreciate that. It's good to hear.”
She said it’s been good to be able to connect with other health department directors who have experienced similar negativity during the pandemic, but it is frustrating because she knows, like her, they are all just trying to keep people healthy.
“We need health departments to be in our community and stay in our community,” she added.
Safe Halloween tips
Halloween is here and with it comes colder weather and indoor gatherings.
“Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting of spreading COVID-19 or influenza,” the health center said. “We need to continue taking steps to slow the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”
Steps to take for a safer Halloween include:
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a mask
Presbyterian Manor update
As they continue to monitor daily cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County, Farmington Presbyterian Manor received word on Friday that an employee and a third-party contractor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the facility.
The employee and contractor were administered rapid point-of-care tests on-site on Tuesday, which were positive. Those tests were confirmed on Friday by standard COVID-19 testing. They follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and confirm any positive rapid test within 48 hours with a follow-up standard COVID-19 test.
The St. Francois Health Center has been notified and they plan to continue their weekly mass testing of residents and employees.
Area counties
The Iron County Health Department reported nine new cases on Friday. The county has 73 active and 266 total cases.
