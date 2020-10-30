1 new COVID-related death and 129 new cases in SFC

Elliott said on Friday that the first case of flu has already been confirmed in the county. She encouraged community members to get a flu vaccine at either the health center or their local pharmacy or their healthcare provider.

The health center has opened up additional appointment times for flu shots. Call 573-431-1932 ext. 131 to set up an appointment.

After announcing her resignation as the health center director earlier this week, Elliott said the health board is actively searching for her replacement. They have opened up the position internally and externally.

Elliott said she has accepted another position that will be less stressful for her family. Her last day will be Nov. 20.

Despite enduring many negative comments, which she said is expected, she choked up talking about all the positive feedback she has received.

“The only thing that matters to me is that I've been able to serve the community and make a difference,” Elliott said. “I love what I do … I've had many, many people reach out and tell me how thankful they are for the health center and the work that we've done with the very little resources that we have. I appreciate that. It's good to hear.”

