12 months later: Locals share the ups and downs of the COVID pandemic

One positive Walbert has seen is that people are realizing how important family is when they are not able to be with them as much.

“They are trying to make up for the time not well spent with loved ones,” she said.

Trevor Kean, pastor at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi, said the pandemic completely changed everything.

“I would wash my clothes immediately after wearing them outside of our home,” he said. “As we learned more, and as time passed, things weren’t nearly as hectic.”

Now a year later, he said, “We are as back to normal as possible in our daily lives.”

Kean said at first he and church members visited people on their porches. They would even visit with family through a door or window. Over time, their gatherings went back to normal, especially since all their families had endured COVID. It did halt some functions and annual visits, and it made that family time more valuable when it did come back.

“To receive a hug from a loved one after a long time apart just soothes the soul,” he said, “and I hope people don’t fall back into some of our old habits of neglecting the ones that are most important.”