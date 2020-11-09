126 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are now 652 active cases in the county; of those, 19 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 55 are related to long-term care facilities.

Since March 22, there have been a total of 3,836 confirmed cases and 30 COVID-related deaths.

Hospitalizations have gone up two since Friday.

"Please by advised that due to the delay in timely investigation, there is also a delay in reporting of hospitalizations," the health center said on Monday. "Please visit the Missouri Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard to learn more."

The health center also announced a change in their statistics.

"COVID-19 transmission remains widespread throughout St. Francois County," the update said. "For this reason, we are no longer tracking mode of transmission as a regular statistic."

Area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported eight new cases on Monday. The county now has 89 active and 681 total cases.