126 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There are now 652 active cases in the county; of those, 19 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 55 are related to long-term care facilities.
Since March 22, there have been a total of 3,836 confirmed cases and 30 COVID-related deaths.
Hospitalizations have gone up two since Friday.
"Please by advised that due to the delay in timely investigation, there is also a delay in reporting of hospitalizations," the health center said on Monday. "Please visit the Missouri Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard to learn more."
The health center also announced a change in their statistics.
"COVID-19 transmission remains widespread throughout St. Francois County," the update said. "For this reason, we are no longer tracking mode of transmission as a regular statistic."
Area counties
The Madison County Health Department reported eight new cases on Monday. The county now has 89 active and 681 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported 27 new cases, bringing the county's total to 355 cases and 56 active cases.
Nation
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.
The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.
New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.
The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.
U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.
