128 new COVID-19 cases, new death in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-related death on Wednesday.

There are now 520 active cases in the county; of those, 26 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 34 are related to long-term care facilities.

Since March 22, there have been 3,533 total confirmed cases and 30 COVID-related deaths.

The Ste. Genevieve Health Department has reported 74 new cases since Monday; 50 on Tuesday and 24 on Wednesday.

The county now has 62 active cases, 17 total probable cases, and 540 total confirmed cases.

The Madison County Health Department reported one new COVID-related death and eight new cases.

There are now 78 active cases, 623 total cases, and 10 deaths in the county.

The health department also reported a possible exposure: Calvary Church, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., before and during visitation and funeral service, monitor for symptoms through Nov. 11.

The Iron County Health Department reported 16 new cases to bring the county's total to 73 active and 309 total cases.