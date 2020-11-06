177 new COVID-19 cases in SFC as state numbers surpass 200,000

They plan to return to on-campus learning on Wednesday.

"This will give us a full 14-day window that was recommended for our situation," the district posted on Facebook.

The district moved to remote learning on Oct. 28 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in both staff and students.

State numbers

According to the Associated Press, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri surpassed the 200,000 mark Friday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus is fast approaching 2,000, according to state health department records.

Missouri had a record 3,931 newly confirmed cases on Friday bringing the total since the pandemic began to 200,507 cases. The state also had 25 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,131. The state's seven-day average of new cases reached 2,697 on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 1,925 people hospitalized with probable or suspected coronavirus cases in the state, the department said.