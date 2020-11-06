177 new COVID-19 cases in SFC as state numbers surpass 200,000

St. Francois County had 391 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.
The health center reported 177 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,710 since March 22.
There are 611 active cases in the county; of those, 20 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 57 are related to long-term care facilities.
The health center reported two new COVID related deaths this week.
Hospitalizations went up by two.
The positivity rate for the county went up to 15.3% for the week starting Oct. 25, which is the latest rate available. It was 13.4% the week before. The health center receives the number of negative tests from the state once a week for the week prior.
Madison County update
The Madison County Health Department reported its fifth COVID related death this month on Friday.
They also reported 18 new cases. There is now 76 active cases, 647 total cases, and 12 COVID related deaths in the county.
Arcadia Valley update
The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Friday that they will continue remote learning through Monday and Tuesday of next week.
They plan to return to on-campus learning on Wednesday.
"This will give us a full 14-day window that was recommended for our situation," the district posted on Facebook.
The district moved to remote learning on Oct. 28 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in both staff and students.
State numbers
According to the Associated Press, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri surpassed the 200,000 mark Friday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus is fast approaching 2,000, according to state health department records.
Missouri had a record 3,931 newly confirmed cases on Friday bringing the total since the pandemic began to 200,507 cases. The state also had 25 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,131. The state's seven-day average of new cases reached 2,697 on Friday.
As of Thursday, there were 1,925 people hospitalized with probable or suspected coronavirus cases in the state, the department said.
Several chief medical officers from Kansas and Missouri hospitals in the Kansas City region said Friday that they are not yet turning away patients who need urgent or emergency care but that they could reach capacity in the next few weeks and are making contingency plans for that situation
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday acknowledged the increasing COVID-19 cases and said the state has enough hospital capacity. He said “COVID fatigue” has set in for many people but that it is critical for residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and other health protocols.
“The bottom line is that COVID-19 is still here and it is serious,” Parson said. “Like I've said since day one, we must do our part and take responsibility for actions.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
