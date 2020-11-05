3 new COVID-related deaths in area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported one new COVID-19-related death and six new cases on Thursday.

The county has 83 active cases, 629 cases, and 11 COVID-related deaths.

The Washington County Health Department reported 199 new cases and two new COVID-related deaths since its last update on Oct. 26.

In the county, there are 227 active cases, 26 of which are associated with congregate settings. There have been 1,077 total cases and 20 deaths.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 14 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 58 active cases, 554 total cases, and 18 total probable cases in the county.

The Iron County Health Department reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 320 cases and 63 active cases.

Free COVID testing

The state will hold a free COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve and on Nov. 21 in Fredericktown.

The testing in Ste. Genevieve will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Firehouse, 550 Pine Street.