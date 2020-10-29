 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30 new COVID-19 cases in Iron County in past two days
0 comments
alert top story

30 new COVID-19 cases in Iron County in past two days

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Iron County Health Department reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven more on Thursday.

The county now has 71 active cases and 257 total cases; 15 active cases are associated with long-term care facilities.

After switching to remote learning on Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases, the Arcadia Valley School District announced that it is postponing the 94th Fall Festival Coronation that was scheduled for Friday. No new date has been scheduled yet.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also on Thursday, the Madison County Health Department reported five new cases. There are now 70 active and 570 total cases.

Voting in Washington County

The Clerks Office in Washington County has asked that anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine due to the virus and who has not voted yet to not go to their polling location. The office has alternative options.

They are partnering with the Washington County Ambulance District to make sure everyone has the option to vote safely.

Call the office at 573-436-7705 to make arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: US may not be back to normal until 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News