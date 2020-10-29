30 new COVID-19 cases in Iron County in past two days

The Iron County Health Department reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven more on Thursday.

The county now has 71 active cases and 257 total cases; 15 active cases are associated with long-term care facilities.

After switching to remote learning on Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases, the Arcadia Valley School District announced that it is postponing the 94th Fall Festival Coronation that was scheduled for Friday. No new date has been scheduled yet.

Also on Thursday, the Madison County Health Department reported five new cases. There are now 70 active and 570 total cases.

Voting in Washington County

The Clerks Office in Washington County has asked that anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine due to the virus and who has not voted yet to not go to their polling location. The office has alternative options.

They are partnering with the Washington County Ambulance District to make sure everyone has the option to vote safely.

Call the office at 573-436-7705 to make arrangements.