4 new COVID-related deaths in SFC, 1 in Madison and Washington

The St. Francois County Health Center reported four new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and 78 new cases on Monday.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the county is now 27. Madison County and Washington County also each reported a death on Monday. Madison County now has seven and Washington County has 18.

There are now 372 active cases in St. Francois County; of those, 21 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 78 are associated with long-term care facilities.

The total number of cases for the county since March 22 is 3,092.

Hospitalizations are up three since Friday.

Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said on Friday that the number of COVID patients at the hospital has been down recently, but he thinks the numbers might go up since the rate of positivity has gone up. The latest rate of positivity for the county is 12.4% as of the week starting Oct. 11. The week before that it was 12.3%, before that it was 10.7%.

“I'm encouraged that the numbers have come down, but when the positivity rates are going up, it really just seems to be a matter of delay of two to three weeks before you start to see the inpatient go up as well,” he explained.